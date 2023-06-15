Concerns mount on Newsom administration's use of budget process to fast track proposed laws

Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration is facing increased scrutiny from a growing number of groups for trying to use the state Legislature's fast-tracked budget trailer bill process, which critics say is being abused to quickly pass proposed laws that should be subject to California's typical legislative process. The American Civil Liberties Union and other police accountability groups are the latest to call out the administration for the way it intends to use the expedited process. At a news conference on Wednesday, the groups said his administration is attempting to use it to no longer require the state agency responsible for decertifying police officers for bad conduct from providing public records on those cases. Instead, that agency, the California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST), wants local agencies where officers worked to be responsible for releasing the records. A spokesperson for POST said the proposal would not limit the release of records.