The Canadian Press

The Latest from Week 14 of the NFL (all times EST): 1:15 p.m. The New York Jets held a moment of silence before their game against the New Orleans Saints in honor of former wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, who died Thursday in his suburban Atlanta home at 33. Thomas played the last of his 10 NFL seasons with the Jets in 2019, catching 36 passes for 433 yards and a touchdown in 11 games. The Jets showed a picture of Thomas in his New York jersey on the stadium videoboards with the words: “In Memor