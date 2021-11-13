Computer system outage resolved at Thunder Valley Casino

The Canadian Press

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Italy lost three more players on Saturday ahead of its final World Cup qualifier against Northern Ireland. Alessandro Bastoni and Davide Calabria are both injured, while fellow defender Cristiano Biraghi has returned home because of personal reasons. Italy coach Roberto Mancini has called up Atalanta defender Davide Zappacosta. Four other Italy players withdrew from the squad earlier in the week because of injury: captain and defender Giorgio Chiellini, forward Ciro Immobi