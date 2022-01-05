Companies show off smart home tech in Las Vegas

The Canadian Press

BOSTON (AP) — New Jersey Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton is scheduled to have surgery Wednesday on his broken jaw after taking a puck to the face early in the team's game at Washington. The Devils did not give a timetable for his return. They put Hamilton on injured reserve retroactive to Sunday, when he was struck by a shot from Capitals defenseman Justin Schultz seven minutes into the first period. Hamilton returned to New Jersey to be evaluated while the Devils went to Boston to face off ag