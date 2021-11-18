Companies bid $192 million in 1st Gulf oil sale under Biden

The Canadian Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — When Xavi Hernández played for Barcelona, a game against Espanyol was normally an easy win. Now, Espanyol can ruin the former midfielder's return to Camp Nou as coach of his boyhood club. Xavi has had two weeks during an international break to settle back in at Barcelona, where he played for 17 seasons and helped the Catalan club become the envy of world soccer. The Barcelona he left in 2015 is not the Barcelona he has under his command. Gone are Lionel Messi and other to