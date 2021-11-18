Companies bid $192 million in 1st Gulf oil sale under Biden
Robbie Ray becomes the first Blue Jays pitcher to win the Cy Young since Roy Halladay.
Leon Draisaitl has his nose ahead of everyone in the race for end-of-season hardware, including his superstar teammate.
John Tavares was hearing it from teammates after his Team Canada photoshoot.
The Canucks are an absolute mess right now.
Asher Ray seemed to be having more fun than anyone after it was announced that his dad, Robbie, had won the AL Cy Young.
The Astros ace is staying in Houston.
The Toronto Raptors have lost 5 of their last 6 games and are in danger of falling well below .500 if they can’t get a few wins on their road trip.
Montano says she didn't explicitly consent to being shown nude on film.
The group which owns the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool FC is reportedly close to purchasing the Penguins, who were last valued at well over $800 million.
Canada's men nearing a World Cup berth after beating Mexico seemed like an absurd proposition even 20 months ago. Twenty years ago, it felt impossible.
Ruggs is required to undergo alcohol testing four times a day as part of his house arrest agreement.
MLB's worst pitcher in 2019 was the NL's best in 2021.
We're now more than a month into the NHL season, which is enough time to press the panic button on several teams.
Of the 14 players to receive qualifying offers, 13 turned them down.
WTA chairman Steve Simon doesn't believe the email he received is actually from Peng Shuai, who hasn't been seen or heard from since Nov. 2.
Gameweek 12 features the return of a special player in EPL history, this time under managerial duties, and a couple clashes between top-four hopefuls.
LONDON (AP) — Members of Afghanistan’s women’s youth development soccer team arrived in Britain early Thursday after being flown from Pakistan with the help of a New York rabbi, a U.K. soccer club and Kim Kardashian West. A plane chartered by the reality star and carrying more than 30 teenage players and their families, about 130 people in all, landed at Stansted Airport near London. The Afghans will spend 10 days in coronavirus quarantine before starting new lives in Britain. English Premier Le
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — When Xavi Hernández played for Barcelona, a game against Espanyol was normally an easy win. Now, Espanyol can ruin the former midfielder's return to Camp Nou as coach of his boyhood club. Xavi has had two weeks during an international break to settle back in at Barcelona, where he played for 17 seasons and helped the Catalan club become the envy of world soccer. The Barcelona he left in 2015 is not the Barcelona he has under his command. Gone are Lionel Messi and other to
Boardroom goodwill toward English Premier League managers during the pandemic appears to have run out. Only four lost their jobs in the league last season, a small number by modern day standards. Perhaps it was down to a lack of ostensible fan criticism while games were played in empty stadiums. Or maybe the economic implications of firing a manager while club finances were being severely hit by the coronavirus outbreak. Those days seem to be long gone. A spate of sackings — five in little over
PARIS (AP) — When Aurelien Tchouameni started his first game for France, the 21-year-old midfielder looked like he had been playing at international level for years. There were no nerves as the Monaco player displayed uncommon composure and midfield control at Ukraine in a World Cup qualifier in September. After helping France qualify for next year’s World Cup in Qatar, he looks to boost Monaco in its bid to rise from mid-table when defending champion Lille visits on Friday. Tchouameni will be c