Commuters Pack Paris Metro as Coronavirus Cases Soar

Paris Metro platforms were seen packed with morning commuters on Thursday, October 8, even as new coronavirus cases in France surpassed 18,000 for the second day in a row.

This footage was taken at the La Courneuve-Aubervilliers station on Thursday.

According to the RER B line on Twitter, trains were delayed during rush hour due to equipment problems, leading to overcrowding on station platforms.

As of October 8, France had reported 626,502 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 32,211 deaths. French health authorities reported 18,746 new confirmed COVID-19 cases over 24 hours on Wednesday, October 7 – compared with 10,489 the day before. Credit: @Freud_is_alive via Storyful