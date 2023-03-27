Commuters in Colorado Told Expect 'Slick' Roads From Overnight Snow

The National Weather Service (NWS) advised travelers to be prepared for slick road conditions as winter weather brought snow across Colorado’s northeast plains overnight into March 27.

This footage was captured by Twitter user @jcosrangerjason, who said he filmed it in Evergreen at 11:38 pm on Sunday.

The NWS issued a winter weather advisory for a portion of northeast Colorado including Fort Morgan, Sterling, and Julesburg, until 6 pm on Monday. Credit: @jcosrangerjason via Storyful