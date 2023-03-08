Commute Chaos: Sydney Brought to Standstill as Rail Network Halts

Sydney’s rail network has been thrust into chaos after a communications issue brought all trains to a halt on the afternoon of March 8, ahead of peak hour traffic.

Transport officials told the ABC that the entire network was affected and that crews were working to fix the transmission issue.

Sydney Trains said some trains were starting to run again on Wednesday afternoon, but advised passengers to allow plenty of extra travel time.

This footage filmed by Christian Penny shows large crowds of stranded commuters outside Sydney’s Central Station. Credit: Christian Penny/Sky News via Storyful

