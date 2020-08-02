Community volunteers clean up Sacramento neighborhood

Seventy people spent two hours on Saturday working to make their Sacramento neighborhood look a little nicer. The volunteers picked up trash in the Northgate area on Saturday morning. The organizer says this was the first clean-up event he’s hosted, and he wasn't sure how the turnout would be. But during the pandemic, he says it was a nice thing to do for his community. “The motivation is making a difference. Identifying an issue. Not pointing a finger on someone who is responsible for cleaning it up. I believe, as a longtime community member, it’s within ourselves to clean up and do the thing we best can in the community,” said Roberto Ramirez, the organizer of the cleanup. “Two hours out of your day, or their day, to bring this to fruition, they’ve seen it, they all want to do it, and we’re all doing it together,” he said He says he hopes to plan similar events in the future.

