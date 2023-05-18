Community still shocked after Farmington mass shooting

The Canadian Press

An Amber Alert issued for an eight-year-old boy who police believe was abducted in Thunder Bay, Ont., has been found safe. Thunder Bay police said in a statement issued late Tuesday that the 28-year-old suspect was found in a rural area of the city's north side that evening. Police say an exhaustive search was conducted with help from the Ontario Provincial Police's aviation services and its emergency response team. Police had said earlier that the boy and the suspect had last been seen in Thund