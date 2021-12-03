Community shares holiday cheer during 39th annual Christmas parade

Thursday kicked off the ‘most wonderful time of the year’ for 23ABC during the 39th annual Christmas parade. The annual event making its in-person return after a two-year hiatus. The cheer could be felt from 21st to 23rd street and really all over Bakersfield. The 39th annual Christmas parade was all about holiday movie magic. Some of you guys may have been catching it at home with popcorn on hand but since the parade returned back to in-person format this year, 23ABC had a chance to say hello.