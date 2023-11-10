Community remembers Cincinnati 11-year-old killed in mass shooting, funeral planned
Students and staff at Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy released balloons a block away from where Dominic Davis was shot and killed.
Students and staff at Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy released balloons a block away from where Dominic Davis was shot and killed.
Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon in southeast Edmonton that claimed the lives of a father and his young son. Edmonton police say officers responded to a report of a shooting outside of a business in the area of 50 Street and Ellerslie Road in southeast Edmonton around noon.Officers found a 41-year-old man and an 11-year-old boy in medical distress. Both man and child died from their injuries at the scene."We are sad to report that a child lost their life today
The teenager is charged with murdering Alfie Lewis, 15, who was stabbed near a school in Horsforth, Leeds, on Tuesday.
TORONTO — Ontario Provincial Police say the ex-boyfriend of a woman abducted from a Wasaga Beach home has been charged with her murder, almost two years after her disappearance. It's the first murder charge OPP have announced in Elnaz Hajtamiri's case. OPP say Mohamad Lilo, who had already been arrested and charged in both Hajtamiri's "invasion-style" abduction and her alleged assault weeks earlier, is now facing a first-degree murder charge. In an email, spokesperson Bill Dickson says the OPP's
Tiffanie Lucas is charged with two counts of murder in connection with the deaths of her children, ages 6 and 9
Tony Humby, left, and Bruce Escott appeared in St. John's provincial court in June. (Ted Dillon/CBC)The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has laid new charges against two men already accused of dozens of sex crimes involving minors.In a news release Thursday, police said an ongoing investigation by the RNC's child abuse and sexual assault unit has resulted in three new charges have been laid against Anthony Humby, 63: sexual assault, invitation to sexual touching, and sexual interference.Four new
The deaths are unrelated to one another, law enforcement officials said
FBISWAT teams were frantically searching a wooded area in New Jersey on Wednesday for a suspected Jan. 6 rioter who bolted when cops tried to arrest him. The FBI said in a statement to News 12 NJ that Gregory Yetman, 46, was wanted in connection to the riot, but his exact charges were not specified. He was described by the FBI as a white man who was wearing a red jacket and a baseball cap when he fled. His social media accounts indicate he’s a former military police officer, News 12 reported. Ta
RCMP in the Kelowna sex crimes unit say they have arrested a man described as a "prominent member of the local equestrian community" for allegations of sexual assault and sexual exploitation.Police say the man was detained on Nov. 7 and later released on the condition that he have no contact with anyone under the age of 18."Our investigators believe there may be additional victims as the accused has been involved in the equestrian community for a number of years," Cpl. Tim Russell with the Kelow
A Halifax-area elementary school principal has been charged with historical sexual assaults against two alleged victims who were youths at the time.Steve Hutchins, 59, was arrested on Oct. 20 in relation to an investigation that started in June. He is charged with two counts of sexual assault and one of sexual interference.Two of the charges relate to an alleged incident in the late 1980s at an elementary school in Eastern Passage. Hutchins's most recent posting was as principal of Seaside Eleme
The former president faces 91 felony counts in four criminal cases, as well as currently being on trial in a civil fraud case in New York.
“Descendants are now taking matters into their own hands.”
Holly's parents Tina and Dean Clouse's skeletal remains were found in the woods near Texas in January 1980 after they were murdered.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The owner of a Colorado funeral home and his wife were arrested Wednesday in Oklahoma on charges linked to the discovery of 190 sets of decaying remains at one of their facilities, including some that apparently had been languishing there for four years. Investigators entered the Return to Nature Funeral Home building in the Rocky Mountain town of Penrose in early October to find “abhorrent” conditions with dozens of stacked bodies, according to a federal affidavit
A suspect used “his car as a weapon” when he slammed into two deputies, a Florida sheriff said.
Now the New York woman owes $578,943.86 in restitution, prosecutors say.
Police have identified a 17-year-old suspect in the murder of a casino security guard in Pickering last month.Tyjae Nosworthy-Smith is wanted for second-degree murder in connection with the killing of Michael Ferdinand, 34, on Oct. 9, Durham Regional Police told reporters Wednesday morning.Although Nosworthy-Smith is a minor, police said they have a judge's approval to use his name and image publicly for the next five days. Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, authorized use of his image and na
The 47-year-old man slapped and punched the 16-year-old boy, deputies said.
Thomas Hand had said he was "relieved" his eight year old daughter was dead, not a Hamas hostage.
The decision to interview Weiss in private reflects the challenges Republicans face in arguing that the Justice Department has shown favoritism to the president’s son.
HONOLULU (AP) — A federal jury on Wednesday found a man not guilty of assaulting a woman at a U.S. research station in Antarctica in a case that drew attention amid reports of harassment and assault at the station. Stephen Tyler Bieneman pulled tissues from a box on the defense table and cried as each juror was polled and said they found him not guilty of misdemeanor assault in connection with an incident last November at McMurdo Station. Jurors deliberated for 1-1/2 hours after a day in which B