Community rallying behind HS baseball coach, after he’s released from team
A well-known high school baseball coach has been let go and now the community is rallying around him at a school board meeting.
A well-known high school baseball coach has been let go and now the community is rallying around him at a school board meeting.
McIlroy takes aim at Mickelson during Netflix documentary Full Swing about golf’s civil war
The 17-year-old had been in a football academy in Leicestershire since late last year.
The NHL hot stove is heating up ahead of the March 3 trade deadline. Here are some of the latest rumors.
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin said Wednesday he never intended to offend anyone for attending the Super Bowl wearing a jacket that critics deemed to feature an offensive depiction of Jesus. “After talking with my parents I understand how my coat could have offended some people,” Hamlin wrote in a note posted on his Twitter account. “It was never my intentions to hurt or disrespect anyone, the coat is abstract art to me.”
Here's a comprehensive overview of what each team needs and what assets they're working with ahead of the NHL trade deadline.
Wilson Jr. had been at the hospital to receive treatment after being declared incompetent to stand trial following an August arrest
Ohio State was scheduled to travel to Washington in 2024 before hosting the return game in 2025.
Two of Canada's most prolific skips will be chasing history at this year's Scotties Tournament of Hearts set to begin Friday in Kamloops, B.C. Kerri Einarson and her team out of Gimli, Man., have won the past three women's national curling championships and look to make it four straight. If Einarson is able to win, she'll tie Colleen Jones and her team out of Halifax as the only women's team in the country to have accomplished the feat. "It never gets old wearing the Maple Leaf and we love that
The winner over two legs will advance to the Europa League last-16 stage
Luka Doncic had 37 points for Mavericks, who lost for the third straight time.
Two people have died in an avalanche outside of a ski area boundary near Golden, B.C., Avalanche Canada said Thursday. Avalanche Canada says a group consisting of five skiers and one snowboarder were in an area known as Terminator 2.5 when an avalanche was triggered. Four members of the group were involved, Avalanche Canada says. The avalanche buried three members of the group. One was partially buried and extracted. Two were fully buried and did not survive. A second group of snowboarders who w
As the Canada women's national team prepares for a game against the USWNT, its players are "disgusted." And they say the dispute with Canada Soccer is about far more than equal pay.
LeBron James returned after a three-game absence with a clean bill of health after MRI and optimism about new teammates' play after a Lakers' win.
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have a new number 7 under centre, and Trevor Harris says he has been waiting to play for the green and white for a long time. Harris, 36, signed a two-year deal on Tuesday, the first day of CFL free agency. He was introduced at Mosaic Stadium on Wednesday afternoon. "This is a dream come true and something that I've always wanted. When you come in the league you invite the high expectations, the pressure and those sorts of things," Harris said. "I couldn't be more el
The second day of CFL free agency was a busy one for Orlondo Steinauer and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Hamilton announced the signing of nine free agents Wednesday, including receiver Tim White, the lone returnee from last year's squad. Two others — defensive lineman Ja'Gared Davis and offensive lineman Joel Figueroa — are back with the Ticats after time away. Newcomers include receiver Llevi Noel, running back James Butler, linebackers Jameer Thurman and Fraser Sopik and defensive linemen Casey Sa
The move to drop their traditional silver livery for the new campaign is this time for performance reasons.
Eric Bieniemy, offensive coordinator for Kansas City, just won a second Super Bowl. He can't get a head coaching job.
GM Ken Holland will have to decide if it's worth sacrificing the team's future to add the two-time Norris Trophy winner to a star-studded Oilers roster.
One of NASCAR’s all-time greats offers an explanation as to why he hasn’t yet won a Daytona 500.
One big Super Bowl bet has come in on an unlikely team.