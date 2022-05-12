Community rallies to stop violence

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
Toronto Maple Leafs left-winger Michael Bunting is one of the finalists of the Calder Trophy. Detroit Red Wings defenceman Moritz Seider and Anaheim Ducks centre Trevor Zegras are the other finalists for the award “to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition." "It feels good," Bunting said Wednesday in Toronto before the team departed for Tampa, Fla., for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series with the Lightning. "It was a lot of fun this season and I had s
DALLAS — Add suiting up for NHL playoff games in his home state for the first time in his career to an eventful few years for Calgary Flames forward Blake Coleman. The 30-year-old winger from Plano, Texas may wear enemy colours at American Airlines Center in Dallas during the Flames' first-round series against the Stars, but the moment was nonetheless special for him. After winning back-to-back Stanley Cup rings with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Coleman signed a six-year contract with Calgary last s
TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows' playoff hopes took a blow Sunday in a 41-17 loss to Rugby New York in Major League Rugby play. The Arrows trailed 24-7 after the first half on a sunny afternoon at York Lions Stadium with New York displaying some hard-nosed defence and free-flowing offence. Toronto scored 10 unanswered points after the break to cut into the lead but could not catch the New Yorkers. Chris Brown and Lolani Faleiva scored tries for Toronto. Sam Malcolm kicked a conversion and a penalty
Four days after dozens of Canadian boxers wrote an open letter to Sport Canada calling for the resignation of Daniel Trepanier, the Boxing Canada high-performance director has stepped down. Boxing Canada's president Ryan Savage made the announcement on Sunday, saying the sport organization will engage with the provincial governing bodies to strike a search committee in the coming weeks to hire a new high-performance director. "It's a great day for boxing," said 11-time national flyweight champio
By his very high regular-season standards, Auston Matthews was kept relatively quiet by the Tampa Bay Lightning through Game 4 but Toronto's star forward broke out in a fit of purpose and passion in Game 5, driving the Leafs to a famous win.
Joel Embiid put Raptors fans on blast.
SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — Anna Hauer and Amanda Allen scored two minutes apart early in the second half Sunday as Canada qualified for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup with a 3-0 victory over Puerto Rico in the third-place game at the CONCACAF Women's Under-17 Championship. Rosa Maalouf padded the lead with a late goal on a hot afternoon at Estadio Olimpico Felix Sanchez. "I think all of us are just completely overjoyed," said Canada's Clare Logan. "We worked so hard to get here. We put
The Toronto Raptors have one of the best front offices in the NBA and not just because of their basketball expertise, but also because of their wit and personalities. Here are some memorable moments from Nick Nurse and Masai Ujiri's availabilities with the media. Listen to the full 'Raptors Awards' episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.
The North Carolina Courage completed their undefeated run through pre-season competition with a 2-1 victory over the Washington Spirit to win the NWSL Challenge Cup on Saturday in Cary, N.C. In what was a back-and-forth match, with both sides missing their share of scoring opportunities, it was the Courage who benefitted from a Spirit own goal in the 70th minute to take the lead and eventually emerge victorious. Just a minute after Washington's Ashley Hatch missed a chance to open the scoring, C
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Valeri Nichushkin scored the tiebreaking goal with 7:58 left, and the Colorado Avalanche became the first team to advance to the second round Monday night by finishing a sweep of the Nashville Predators 5-3 Monday night. The Avalanche now are in the Western Conference semifinals for a fourth straight season and second consecutive after sweeping their first-round opponent. They improved to 6-0 since the franchise relocated to Denver in best-of-seven series after winning th
Aaron Brown's wide grin after sprinting across the finish line said it all for the three-time Canadian Olympian. He turned a lightning-quick start in the men's 200 metres into a wind-assisted winning time of 20.05 seconds on Saturday in Nairobi, Kenya, Brown's fastest-ever season-opening finish in the outdoor event. The Toronto native clocked 20.19 to open his 2014 outdoor campaign at the Gainesville Florida Relay and five years later went 20.20 at the Diamond League season opener in Doha, Qatar
MADRID (AP) — Alexander Zverev criticized the ATP Tour for its scheduling of late-night matches and said he was at a disadvantage in Sunday’s final against Carlos Alcaraz at the Madrid Open. The third-ranked Zverev was overpowered by the 19-year-old Spaniard in straight sets. Zverev conceded that he probably would have lost to Alcaraz even if he was “fresh,” but said that at least it would have been a “better final” if he hadn’t had to go to bed after 4 a.m. local time in the previous nights. He
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have announced that they have signed forward Carter Savoie to a three-year, entry-level contract beginning with this season. Savoie, 20, joined Oilers AHL affiliate Bakersfield on April 18 on an amateur tryout contract, appearing in two games and tallying two penalty minutes. Prior to his time with the Condors, he helped the University of Denver win the 2022 NCAA National Championship, scoring in three of the team's four games during the tournament. A sophomore wit
NAIROBI, Kenya — Canada's Aaron Brown pulled away down the stretch to win the 200 metres at the Kip Keino Classic on Saturday. The 29-year-old from Toronto won in a slightly wind-aided -- 2.1 metres per second -- time of 20.05 seconds. American Kyree King was second in 20.18, while Isaac Makwala of Botswana crossed in 20.31 for third. Brown will take on Canadian teammate and Olympic champion Andre De Grasse at the Diamond League stop in Doha, Qatar on May 13. This report by The Canadian Press wa
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Max Verstappen used an aggressive early pass on Formula One championship leader Charles Leclerc then controlled the inaugural Miami Grand Prix for his third victory of the season. The reigning world champion started third Sunday, but Red Bull quickly got the best of Ferrari for a second consecutive race. Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. had locked out the front row in qualifying for Ferrari, but Verstappen pounced at the start to get ahead of Sainz. He then set his sights
The Penguins captain left the game in the second period and did not return after a hit from Jacob Trouba.
BOSTON (AP) — Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy was scratched from Sunday's playoff game against the Carolina Hurricanes less than an hour before the opening faceoff and placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Josh Brown, who appeared in six games for the Bruins after joining them from Ottawa at the trade deadline, was active instead. A 24-year-old Boston University product who was taken in the first round of the 2016 draft, McAvoy finished in the top 10 of the Norris Trophy voting in each
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Danton Heinen’s first playoff goal in three years just past the midway point of the third period broke a tie to lift the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 7-4 victory over the New York Rangers on Saturday night to take a 2-1 lead in their first-round Eastern Conference series. Pittsburgh blew a three-goal first-period lead but recovered behind the play of third-string goaltender Louis Domingue and Heinen, who jumped on a loose puck near the New York goal line and flicked a shot by Alexa
OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have relieved Pierre McGuire of his duties as the team's senior vice president of player development after less than a year on the job. McGuire was hired by the Senators last July following a 13-year run as an analyst on NBC hockey broadcasts. The Senators confirmed McGuire's departure on Monday with a brief statement. "We thank Pierre for his contributions and wish him the best in his future endeavours," the team said. McGuire, who also had broadcast stints with TSN
WINNIPEG — Veteran CFL quarterback Dakota Prukop was competing along with first-year players Wednesday at the Winnipeg Blue Bombers rookie camp. Prukop's presence was somewhat surprising, given the CFL Players' Association had said it directed veteran quarterbacks on eight CFL teams to skip rookie camps. The union added there was "the exception of one club, where there is concern by our Association over a pattern of retribution toward players by team management.'' According to a league source, t