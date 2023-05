The Daily Beast

Sarah Galli/The Daily BeastIf God himself had created a reality TV villain, he would not have done a better job than Tom Sandoval. For millions of Bravo fans and pop culture followers, the epic saga of this year’s Scandoval, as it has been dubbed, has been the entertainment story of a lifetime. When news broke that Sandoval, a longtime star of Bravo’s hit series Vanderpump Rules, had cheated on his long-term partner Ariana Madix with one of her best friends, Raquel Leviss, both of whom are also