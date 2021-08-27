Community, racers petition to keep iconic Palm Beach International Raceway open

The Canadian Press

Kaillie Humphries, the reigning women’s bobsled world champion, is in serious jeopardy of not being able to compete at this winter’s Beijing Olympics and has asked the International Olympic Committee to allow her to compete in the games without a U.S. passport. Humphries has competed for the U.S. in the past two seasons but does not yet have American citizenship — typically a requirement to represent the country at the Olympics. She has been advised by numerous governmental agencies that she lik