Community mourns for woman, 2 children killed in Sacramento crash

Community members in the north Sacramento area are grieving after a car crash that killed three people, including two young children. The Sacramento Police Department said that 11 people were inside the same sedan when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree on San Juan Road just west of Northgate Boulevard on Wednesday night. A 25-year-old woman and two children, ages three and five, died, police said. Another woman and seven other children, between the ages of three and eight, were taken to area hospitals. Authorities said all those who survived the crash are suffering from serious or critical injuries.