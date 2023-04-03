Community mourns EMT and crash victim killed on I-75 in Detroit

Storyful
Drone footage showed severe damage in Little Rock, Arkansas, on Sunday, April 2, after a tornado tore through the city on Friday.The tornado injured at least two dozen people in Little Rock, Mayor Frank Scott Jr. confirmed.At least five people were killed in tornado-warned storms across Arkansas on Friday, including four in a tornado that struck the town of Wynne, according to local news.Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency for the state, and said they will “spare no resource to assist with response and recovery efforts for Arkansans impacted.”On Sunday, President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration for Arkansas, and which will make federal funding available for those affected by tornado in the state.Drone footage shot by a local shows damaged buildings in the Calais Forest apartment complex in Little Rock. Credit: James G. C. via Storyful