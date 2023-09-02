Community leaders call to change the name of Broderick Park to “Freedom Park”
The wildlife photographer who captured the stunning shot attributes it to lucky timing.
According to a study, for the first time, scientists can measure the impact that greenhouse gas emissions have on polar bear cub survival.
The animal was too “stressed” to be identified at first, researchers said.
There are pros and cons for both types of vehicles.
The animal was one of five new species, researchers said.
PINOLA, Miss. (AP) — A species of tiny fish that once flourished in a river running hundreds of miles from central Mississippi into southeastern Louisiana is being reintroduced to the Pearl River after disappearing 50 years ago. Wildlife experts say a number of factors likely contributed to the disappearance of the pearl darter from the Pearl River system, including oil and gas development, agricultural runoff, urban pollution, and dam construction. All are deemed detrimental to the pearl darter
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An energy infrastructure project bigger than the Hoover Dam is how Hunter Armistead describes the $10 billion venture his company will be overseeing during the next three years. As the chief executive of one of the world's largest wind and solar development companies, Armistead said breaking ground on Pattern Energy's SunZia transmission line marks a major milestone as the United States looks to make good on promises to address climate change and bolster the nation's alr
A photo of a stargazer fish is one of several highly commended in Wildlife Photographer of the Year.
(Bloomberg) -- Africa will seek to present itself as a solution to the global warming crisis in a declaration to be signed by heads of state on Sept. 6 at the inaugural Africa Climate summit in Nairobi.Most Read from BloombergTesla’s $41,000 Model X Discount Unlocks Subsidies Musk Wanted GoneSaola Departs Hong Kong After Bringing Destructive WindsTesla Refreshes Model 3 and Slashes Prices of Top-End CarsSingapore Votes for President in Test of Ruling Party’s SwayPutin Moves to Seize Control of W
If you're an electric vehicle owner vacationing on Prince Edward Island, you'll want to do your homework and plan ahead.That's according to Derek Burnett of Gaetz Brook, N.S., who says he struggled to find a charger for his vehicle during a recent family visit to the province.Burnett said the car was charged before the family hit the road, planning to stay at a Charlottetown hotel that had three Level 2 chargers, which can take upwards of five hours to fully power a vehicle.The family thought th
The competition is developed and produced by the Natural History Museum.
CERNOBBIO, Italy (Reuters) -Carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology is key to ensuring the survival and the competitiveness in Italy of industries including steel, cement and chemicals, energy group Eni and gas grid operator Snam said on Friday. The two groups joined forces last year to set up the first CCS project in Italy offshore from the city of Ravenna. The hub they plan to create in the Adriatic sea will store around 16 million standard tons of carbon dioxide each year, nearly half of the net annual emissions from the country's most carbon-intensive industries, they said.
LONDON (AP) — Commercial hunting of fin whales can resume in Iceland but with stricter requirements on hunting methods and increased supervision, the North Atlantic island nation's government said Thursday. Animal rights groups responded to the decision with dismay and called it “shameful.” The temporary ban that Icelandic authorities imposed in June, on animal welfare grounds, ends Thursday. Iceland's Food and Veterinary Authority estimated in a May report that 67% of the 58 whales caught by bo
Progress roundup: A cargo ship runs on biomethanol, and solar power lowers demand on a grid, allowing the third-largest power plant in New England to be safely retired.
It's time to get squashing!
Frank Davis, who runs Pattern Energy's Canadian operations, says the Crown lands the company was denied access to by the provincial government aren't necessary for Phase 1 of their wind-hydrogen at the Port of Argentia. (Terry Roberts/CBC)One day after Pattern Energy's application to access Crown lands for wind-hydrogen development was denied by the Newfoundland and Labrador government, a high-ranking company official says their plans at the Port of Argentia are still going ahead.Pattern was one
Fifteen years after polar bears were listed as threatened, a new study says researchers have overcome a roadblock in the Endangered Species Act that prevented the federal government from considering climate change when evaluating impacts of projects such as oil and gas drilling. A study published Thursday in Science’s Policy Forum says scientists for the first time are able to directly quantify the impact of human-caused greenhouse gas emissions from specific sources on polar bear cub survival. It “just seems odd" that polar bears were listed because of the loss of sea ice due to global warming “but emissions have not been considered,” said lead author Steven C. Amstrup, chief scientist emeritus at Polar Bears International and a professor at the University of Wyoming.
BENGALURU, India (AP) — Groceries stashed in the back of an electric delivery scooter are an increasingly familiar sight in the Indian city of Bengaluru. In crowded markets, electric rickshaws drop off and pick up passengers. And the number of tech startups focused on electric transport has shot up as the city — and country — embrace electric vehicles. India is one of the fastest-growing electric vehicle markets in the world and now has millions of EV owners. More than 90% of its 2.3 million ele
YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — Batteries in older Nissan Leaf electric vehicles are getting a new life as portable power sources that can be used to run gadgets on the go or deliver emergency power in disasters. Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co. has sold more than 650,000 Leaf EVs. Their batteries often retain a charging capacity longer than the car's life span. Nissan says it is using the old batteries in portable power sources it developed with electronics maker JVCKenwood Corp. and 4R Energy Corp.,