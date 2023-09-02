Community leaders call to change the name of Broderick Park to “Freedom Park”

Associated Press

Fifteen years after polar bears were listed as threatened, a new study says researchers have overcome a roadblock in the Endangered Species Act that prevented the federal government from considering climate change when evaluating impacts of projects such as oil and gas drilling. A study published Thursday in Science’s Policy Forum says scientists for the first time are able to directly quantify the impact of human-caused greenhouse gas emissions from specific sources on polar bear cub survival. It “just seems odd" that polar bears were listed because of the loss of sea ice due to global warming “but emissions have not been considered,” said lead author Steven C. Amstrup, chief scientist emeritus at Polar Bears International and a professor at the University of Wyoming.