Community kitchens help offset the rising cost of living

Reuters Videos

STORY: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there was no show last year. But this year, a floral designer, who created The 2020 Orchid Show, Jeff Leatham, returned to reinvent the creation, "Jeff Leatham’s Kaleidoscope.""To use the faceted sculptures and to use the name 'Kaleidoscope,' obviously this is our different view of looking into a kaleidoscope, and everyone's view of a kaleidoscope is different in the interpretation of beauty and art and flowers and horticultures,” said Leatham.The orchid is one of the largest known flowering plant families, with over 30,000 naturally occurring species and over 150,000 human-made hybrids. And that is one of the reasons why the NYBG highlights The Orchid Show every year to show "biodiversity," said Jennifer Bernstein, CEO and president of the NYGB.Besides colorful orchids, there is a room full of white orchids. Some of those orchids are upside down using Japanese KOKE-DAMA (moss ball)."As you walk into the reimagination of the towers going up and the towers coming down... That's a place of zen for me, where people can kind of sit in there with all this beautiful white and just breathe and say, 'You know what? Life's not so bad. I'm happy. I'm here,'" said Leatham.Leatham thinks people need such a zen moment in this pandemic era.The 19th Orchid Show opens to the public on February 26 (Saturday) and ends on May 1, 2022.