Community helps Sacramento teachers after their home is ransacked

The Natomas Charter School community has raised thousands of dollars — and counting — to help two of their Performing and Fine Arts Academy faculty members after alleged burglars stole nearly everything from their home. Karen Pollard and her husband Rick Gott have spent more than 25 years of their lives teaching students in the Natomas Charter School theater arts program. In October, they took 40 students to Ashland, Oregon, for an annual field trip. It was on the last day of their trip, while they were still away when the unthinkable happened at their Natomas-area home.