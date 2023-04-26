Community health centers scrambling for cash after NYS 340B change
In March, leaders of community health centers warned 7 News about negative consequences if funding from the 340B program was cut by the state.
House Republicans began voting Wednesday on legislation that would raise the nation's debt limit while cutting federal government spending -- an effort intended to force Democrats into negotiations even as the bill has scant chance of becoming law. "This week we will pass a bill on this floor that will lift the debt ceiling -- something the Senate has not done, something the president has not negotiated -- and send it over to the Senate, because we think this is a responsibility," Speaker Kevin McCarthy said during a gaggle with reporters outside his office on Tuesday. The legislation, known as the Limit, Save, Grow Act, would increase the debt limit by $1.5 trillion, reduce funding for federal agencies to 2022 fiscal year levels, limit growth in government spending to 1% per year and block various measures backed by the White House, such as federal student debt cancellation and new funding for the IRS.
The UK will miss out on more than £3bn of tourist spending this year as “Europe eats Britain's lunch” after a tax raid on travellers by Rishi Sunak, new data suggests.
From work requirements for Medicaid to ending incentives to clean energy, the Republican debt ceiling proposal is a one-stop shop for dumb fiscal policies.
OTTAWA — The Bank of Canada considered raising interest rates earlier this month, as it feared being too slow to react to sticky inflation. In its summary of deliberations released Wednesday, the central bank says its governing council contemplated another rate hike. The main arguments in favour of another rate hike were resilience in economic growth, potential challenges bringing inflation down from three to two per cent and the risk of waiting too long to respond to stubborn inflation. While t
With the deadline for Canadians to file their taxes just days away, some accountants are worried that the public servants' strike could cause low-income taxpayers to miss out on filing and securing access to the benefits they rely on. The strike of more than 35,000 Canada Revenue Agency employees has made it much more difficult to reach out to government experts, with some services suspended and others seeing prolonged delays. "People don't have three or four hours in their day to sit there and
As a strike by Canada's largest public sector union drags on, experts say Canadians should expect more and more labour unrest this year as workers use the sudden leverage to claw back the inflationary hit they took in the pandemic. Last week, more than 150,000 civil servants represented by the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) walked off the job, slowing government services ranging from immigration, citizenship, passport, licensing and tax services to a glacial pace. After meeting in the
"Sadly, I think it's going to take that kind of market signal to wake my ideologically frenzied friends up," Rep. Jim Himes said.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday warned that failure by Congress to raise the government's debt ceiling - and the resulting default - would trigger an "economic catastrophe" that would send interest rates higher for years to come. Yellen, in remarks prepared for a Washington event with business executives from California, said a default on U.S. debt would result in job losses, while driving household payments on mortgages, auto loans and credit cards higher. She said it was a "basic responsibility" of Congress to increase or suspend the $31.4 trillion borrowing cap, warning that a default would threaten the economic progress that the United States has made since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Price caps to curb surging inflation and windfall taxes imposed by Hungary's government have hurt sentiment among German firms in the country, a business survey showed on Wednesday. Germany is Hungary's biggest foreign investor, giving the survey by the German-Hungarian Chamber of Industry and Trade extra resonance. It showed the assessment of the economic policy framework, labour market and infrastructure had deteriorated, with Hungary's relative position also edging lower within the region.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A Republican bill authorizing a $1.5 trillion increase to the U.S. debt ceiling, coupled with deep spending cuts over a decade, hit a snag late on Tuesday, as a key committee delayed advancing the legislation to the full House of Representatives for debate and passage. The House Rules Committee, the gatekeeper for all legislation in the chamber, unexpectedly went into recess after more than six hours of a hearing, which leaders had hoped would have concluded with the legislation being sent to the full House for debate and a vote on passage this week. Hard-right Republicans Chip Roy, Thomas Massie and Ralph Norman huddled in a Capitol hallway during a lengthy Rules Committee recess.
OPIS Global Head of Energy Analysis Tom Kloza joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss where crude oil prices are headed amid the economic slowdown.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy had to make some late accommodations, but one big objection to negotiations starting has been dealt with.
The economy is big, complex and difficult for most people to understand. In reality, the president may not have as much control over the economy as people tend to think -- the Federal Reserve, for...
The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday narrowly passed a bill to raise the nation's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, defying President Joe Biden by attaching sweeping spending cuts for the next decade. With this mostly partisan 217-215 vote, Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy hopes to lure Biden into negotiations on cutting spending, even as he and his fellow Democrats in Congress insist on a debt limit increase with no strings attached.
The Biden administration said on Wednesday the plan from U.S. Republican lawmakers to cut federal spending for a decade in exchange for raising the debt ceiling would cost rural communities thousands of jobs and billions of dollars. The House of Representatives could vote as soon as Wednesday on the plan proposed last week by Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Spending cuts in the McCarthy plan would result in up to 1,800 fewer food safety inspectors, which could mean a production loss of $416 billion for the meat, poultry, and egg industry, plus higher prices for consumers, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans pushed their debt ceiling package to a vote as soon as Wednesday as Speaker Kevin McCarthy and his leadership team huddled with key holdouts late into Tuesday evening, working to ensure they would have majority support for passage. Prospects for the sweeping package were buoyed by a nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office analysis showing the Republican plan would reduce federal deficits by $4.8 trillion over the decade if the proposed changes were enacted int
HALIFAX — Sandra Page wonders how the Nova Scotia government expects her to remain healthy after its recent budget froze welfare payments despite more than a year of high inflation. "I sometimes go to ask for help out on the street — panhandling — which I shouldn't have to do," she said during a recent interview when asked how she manages to pay her monthly costs. The 59-year-old Halifax resident said a hand injury prevents her from working and that she relies on monthly income assistance of $95
The former chancellor from 2010 until 2016 described Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng as ‘political vandals’.
Halifax has passed its largest-ever municipal budget at $1.2 billion, with taxes rising to pay for major projects and city services, but a controversial move to bring in paid Saturday parking was reversed. On Tuesday, a dozen business owners and advocates told the city's budget committee how paid Saturday parking would further deter customers — who already think there's nowhere to park — from coming downtown. They said the move amid high inflation, repaying federal loans stemming from the COVID-
The central bank's chief economist Huw Pill says people and businesses need to stop playing “pass-the-parcel” to get inflation under control.