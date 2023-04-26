Community health centers scrambling for cash after NYS 340B change

ABC News

House Republicans began voting Wednesday on legislation that would raise the nation's debt limit while cutting federal government spending -- an effort intended to force Democrats into negotiations even as the bill has scant chance of becoming law. "This week we will pass a bill on this floor that will lift the debt ceiling -- something the Senate has not done, something the president has not negotiated -- and send it over to the Senate, because we think this is a responsibility," Speaker Kevin McCarthy said during a gaggle with reporters outside his office on Tuesday. The legislation, known as the Limit, Save, Grow Act, would increase the debt limit by $1.5 trillion, reduce funding for federal agencies to 2022 fiscal year levels, limit growth in government spending to 1% per year and block various measures backed by the White House, such as federal student debt cancellation and new funding for the IRS.