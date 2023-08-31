'The community hasn't been told about it': Niagara Falls hospital moving physical therapy unit
On September 8th, the hospital's physical therapy services will be moved to Summit Healthplex on Williams Rd. in Niagara Falls.
On September 8th, the hospital's physical therapy services will be moved to Summit Healthplex on Williams Rd. in Niagara Falls.
Dieting, supplements, and exercise aren't the secrets to longevity, according to Buettner. Go ahead and be a little lazy.
Cohen credits Dame Deborah James for spreading awareness of the disease.
Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver has revealed that she was recently rushed to hospital and ended up in intensive care.
While the 'Dukes of Hazzard' actor continues to grieve, he tells PEOPLE in his first sit-down interview that he hopes their story inspires others to express how they feel: "I could not have told Alicia Allain Schneider I love her any more than I did"
Recent developments:Ottawa's COVID-19 trends are stable or rising.Its public health unit says levels are either moderate or high.Nine more local COVID deaths have been reported.The latestThe city's pandemic numbers to watch are stable or rising in the weekly Ottawa Public Health (OPH) update amid concerns over a new wave and COVID-19 mutations.Those levels range from moderate to high, according to OPH. They're generally back around levels last seen in spring 2023 after being lower for most of th
TORONTO — A man in his 70s is dead after a fire at a seniors supportive housing unit in Toronto's east end. Toronto Fire says they responded to reports of a fire shortly after 7:30 a.m. Thursday at a Toronto Community Housing building designated for seniors supportive housing. They say the fire was traced to a unit on the fourth floor where firefighters found and provided life-sustaining care to one person. Paramedics say they took a man in his 70s to a local hospital in critical condition. Poli
Some of these common thoughts and actions can lead to injury and a poor relationship with fitness.
Patients in England will be the first in the world to access a new seven-minute cancer treatment jab.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has delivered a recommendation to the Drug Enforcement Administration on marijuana policy, and Senate leaders hailed it Wednesday as a first step toward easing federal restrictions on the drug. HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said Wednesday on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that the agency has responded to President Joe Biden's request “to provide a scheduling recommendation for marijuana to the DEA.” “We’ve worked to en
An Australian woman suffering from a mystery illness for over a year underwent surgery to determine the cause when doctors found and removed a live, eight-centimetre worm from her brain.
"Elon preaches free speech, but his actions are showing the opposite," Martin Shkreli told Fox Business.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Steve Scalise, the No. 2 House Republican, said Tuesday he has been diagnosed with a form of blood cancer known as multiple myeloma and is undergoing treatment. Scalise, 57, said he will continue to serve in the House. He described the cancer as “very treatable” and said it was detected early. The Louisiana Republican was among several people wounded in 2017 when a rifle-wielding attacker fired on lawmakers on a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia, outside Washington. S
The BC Centre for Disease Control has detected Canada's first known case of a new COVID-19 variant that has swiftly circled the globe, in what one expert says is a reminder the virus never went away. The centre said the BA. 2.86 variant of the Omicron strain was identified in a person from the Fraser Health region who hadn't recently been outside the province. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister of Health Adrian Dix said in a joint statement that there doesn't seem to be incr
Animal care specialists at the Denver Zoo noticed that an angelfish was acting weird, so they sedated it and gave it a CT scan.
Public health officials in Montreal say the last year was the worst ever recorded for fatal overdoses in the city, with 175 people dying out of 1,255 total overdoses, according to a new report. And the current wave of drug overdoses is affecting all age groups and all classes of society.The new data, released by the Direction régionale de santé publique de Montréal (DRSP), reveals 77 per cent of overdose deaths occur in homes, while around nine per cent of deaths involve people experiencing home
“I promise this one thing will make a huge difference in them settling back to sleep and learning to fall asleep independently."
The province of Quebec is asking Prince Edward Island for nurses to support its health-care system, but the union representing Island nurses says that's a tall order, given that P.E.I. is fighting a crisis of its own.In a letter asking for expressions of interest, Health P.E.I. said Quebec had requested information on whether the Island had the "capability to provide supports in health-care roles."The province is specifically looking for registered and licensed practical nurses to work there for
Several new drugs have recently been approved in the US to treat Alzheimer’s disease. But they’re not quite the breakthrough that some are claiming.
You may want to take a peek as your host is preparing the food, because it can tell you a lot.
It comes as figures revealed nine months of industrial action in the NHS has impacted about 940,000 appointments.