Community gathers to remember Baltimore tech CEO Pava LaPere

As the search for her killer intensifies, Pava LaPere's family and friends remembered her with a vigil Wednesday night. A few hundred people gathered at the base of the Washington Monument in Mount Vernon to remember LaPere. The crowd included members of the technology community, Baltimore City leaders, as well as her loved ones. LaPere, 26, was found dead at her apartment building Monday. Police have identified the suspect as Jason Billingsley who they believe to be armed and dangerous.