Community gathers for moment of silence for victims of mass shooting in Buffalo
A week after the mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo, the community gathered for a moment of silence for the victims.
A week after the mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo, the community gathered for a moment of silence for the victims.
DENVER (AP) — David Perron scored twice as St. Louis switched up its line combinations, Jordan Binnington made 30 saves and the Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 on Thursday night to tie their second-round series at a game apiece. Jordan Kyrou added a goal and Brandon Saad sealed it with an empty-netter for the Blues as they rode another stellar performance from Binnington. The Blues goaltender stopped 51 shots during a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 1. Binnington's flashing his 2019 form, when a
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Ross Colton scored with 3.8 seconds remaining, giving the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning a 2-1 victory over the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Thursday night. The stunning finish put the Lightning up 2-0 in the best-of-seven series that heads to Tampa for Game 3 on Sunday. The game appeared headed for overtime before Colton scored from right in front of goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky off a backhand pass from Nikit
The Battle of Alberta is sparking a lot of rivalries across the province as fans get set for Game 2 of the Edmonton-Calgary series, and in some cases those rivalries run deep in families within the same household. Consider brothers Mark and Douglas Henri, who live in the northwest Calgary community of Royal Oak with their sister, mom and dad. The whole family cheers for the Calgary Flames, except for Mark, who is an Edmonton Oilers fan. "It's pretty hard. My entire family — that includes my aunt
HELSINKI — Dean Kukan and Nico Hischier scored power-play goals and Denis Malgin had two assists as Switzerland defeated Canada 6-3 on Saturday at the world hockey championship. Michael Fora, Jonas Siegenthaler, Pius Suter and Timo Meier - into an empty net - also scored for the unbeaten Swiss (5-0-0-0) at the Helsinki Ice Hall. Kent Johnson opened the scoring for the Canadians (4-0-0-1), who suffered their first loss of the preliminary round. Adam Lowry and Drake Batherson had the other goals a
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M
MONTMELÓ, Spain (AP) — Formula One championship leader Charles Leclerc recovered from a spin in qualifying to put his Ferrari on the pole for the Spanish Grand Prix in a last-gasp run that bumped reigning world champion Max Verstappen. Leclerc shouted “that was good!” after his run in the closing moments of the third round of Saturday qualifying. His spin earlier in the round had sent him scurrying to the pits for a change of tires. He then tore off for his final run. Leclerc went 1 minute, 18.7
MONTREAL — CF Montréal is playing some of the best soccer in the club’s history, winning three straight games as part of a nine-game unbeaten streak in all competitions. After a convincing 2-0 win on the road against Charlotte FC, the club is also at the top of the competitive Eastern Conference. “We try and not look at the standing at this point in the season,” said midfielder Victor Wanyama. “The big thing is that we stay focused on our tasks. Hopefully we can continue and get these good resul
PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé celebrated with fans at Parc des Princes after signing a new three-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday and turning down the chance again to join Real Madrid. France’s World Cup-winning star stood on a platform near the center circle to address fans moments before PSG's final home game against Metz. “I’m very happy to continue this adventure, to stay in France, in Paris, my city. I always said Paris was my home," Mbappe said. "I hope I will continue doing
There won't be 15 goals every night, but the situation sets up for high-scoring, volatile games between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.
MONTREAL — It was fun while it lasted, but the streak has come to an end. CF Montréal’s club-record eight game unbeaten run was ended on Wednesday in a 2-1 loss at Nashville. The club will be looking to regroup Sunday when it hosts Real Salt Lake at Stade Saputo. “(Nashville) are always difficult to play against, especially at home.” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There was a bit of a lack of fluidity in our game and that cost us, but we corrected it throughout the game which is something prom
TORONTO — The Canadian women's soccer team will host South Korea on June 26 at Toronto's BMO Field. Canada is ranked sixth in the world compared to No. 17 for South Korea. The Canadian women last played in Toronto in May 2019 when they beat Mexico 3-0 in a friendly ahead of the World Cup in France. The June game is to help the Canadians prepare for this summer's CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico, which serves as a qualifier for both the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand an
NEW YORK — Calgary Flames head coach Darryl Sutter is among the three finalists for the Jack Adams Award, presented annually to the National Hockey League's coach of the year. Andrew Brunette of the Florida Panthers and Gerard Gallant of the New York Rangers are the other two finalists. Sutter started his second stint behind the Flames bench on March 4, 2021, as a mid-season replacement for the fired Geoff Ward. After the Flames missed the playoffs in 2020-21, Sutter oversaw the biggest season-o
It's a cloudy Tuesday evening and the field west of Jasper Place High School is full of action. The Edmonton Storm of the Western Women's Canadian Football League (WWCFL) is riding high off a 24-21 victory over the Calgary Rage on May 14, the Edmonton club's first win of the 2022 season. Tonight, at practice, the focus is on tackles. Twenty-one athletes line up on the field as defensive co-ordinator Branden Modin calls out drills. Without hesitation, the women take each other to the ground. "You
OTTAWA — Canada's men's 4x100-metre relay team from the Tokyo Olympics has officially been upgraded to silver nine months after they raced to bronze. The International Olympic Committee rubber-stamped the upgrade during Thursday's meeting of the executive board. Jerome Blake of Burnaby, B.C., Aaron Brown and Brendon Rodney of Toronto, and six-time Olympic medallist Andre De Grasse of Markham, Ont. posted a time of 37.70 seconds in Tokyo to finish behind Italy and Great Britain. Great Britain's r
DENVER (AP) — Josh Manson scored 8:02 into overtime, Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves in his return to the net from an eye injury, and the Colorado Avalanche overcame a sluggish start to beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Tuesday night in Game 1 of their second-round series. Manson sent a shot from near the blue line through a sea of players that went in just over the shoulder of Jordan Binnington. Valeri Nichushkin and Samuel Girard also scored for an Avalanche team that had a weeklong layoff after swe
FRISCO, Texas. (AP) — Shannon Boxx, Christie Pearce Rampone and Linda Hamilton all celebrated this week's landmark equal pay agreement with U.S. Soccer as the three women were enshrined Saturday in the National Soccer Hall of Fame. "As the women’s national team, we have always known we have a greater responsibility than just winning games. The newest contract is a testament to the work the past and the present players have done off the field," Boxx said. “As a Black athlete, I also felt the resp
Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Calgary Flames visit the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of their second-round series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links below.
TURIN, Italy (AP) — Canadian defender Kadeisha Buchanan won the UEFA Women’s Champions League for the fifth time as Lyon beat defending champion Barcelona 3-1 in Saturday's final. Lyon, which won the trophy for a record-extending eighth time, was 3-0 up after just 33 minutes and cruised home. The French side has taken eight of the past 12 editions of the Women’s Champions League. Captain Wendie Renard, Sarah Bouhaddi and Eugénie Le Sommer have been part of all those successes. But Barcelona went
EDMONTON — It was not the Edmonton Oilers’ finest hour, but a big loss to their Battle of Alberta archrivals might have been instrumental to their playoff push. The Calgary Flames pumped nine goals past the Oilers, in what could have been Edmonton’s most embarrassing outing of the season, when the teams last met on March 26. Yet the Oilers went on a 13-2-1 tear after that game to close the regular season, and then rallied to beat the Kings in seven games in the first round of the playoffs. The C
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Rick Bowness has been on an NHL bench for a record 2,562 regular-season games as a head coach or an assistant over nearly four decades. The 67-year-old coach is not ready to be done yet even though he is at the end of his contract with the Dallas Stars. “The playoffs bring out your passion. ... That excitement and that pressure and everything, that’s what we live for,” Bowness said Tuesday. “It’s tough to walk out of that rink losing in overtime in Game 7, but it also shows