Community gathers to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day in Annapolis

The Daily Beast

Chris Radburn/ReutersPrince Andrew paid a “substantial amount of money” to settle the sex abuse case brought against him by Virginia Giuffre.David Boies, the famed attorney who represented Giuffre, made the comment in a wide ranging discussion about the case with the Daily Mail.He also said that Andrew went from “stonewalling” to settling the civil sex abuse lawsuit‚ in which Giuffre accused him of raping her three times, in less than a week, so desperate was the prince to get “out.”Boies also c