Community able to give feedback on Tropicana Field redevelopment proposals

People in St. Pete will get a chance to learn more about the future of the Tropicana Field site on Wednesday night. Community leaders have also weighed in on the different proposals and why it’s important for the city finds the right fit. St. Pete leaders want to redevelop the area, once known as the Historic Gas Plant District. As part of the process, there was a community presentation on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at the Coliseum from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The decision on the Tropicana Field redevelopment is personal to community activist Corey Givens Jr.