Common Man restaurants owner heading to Kentucky to help with relief efforts
Common Man restaurants owner heading to Kentucky to help with relief efforts
Common Man restaurants owner heading to Kentucky to help with relief efforts
The Toronto Raptors have had some miscues down the stretch of games recently and it leads to the question: Who should be given the ball with the game on the line? The answer is complicated but Amit Mann is here to guide you through the possibilities.
COVID-19 concerns could hold NHLers out of the Olympics.
Marie-Philip Poulin scored at 3:31 of overtime to give Canada a 3-2 victory over the United States on Friday night in Game 6 of the pre-Olympics women's hockey series.
The Leafs placed forwards Wayne Simmonds and Jason Spezza in protocol, hours after sidelining captain John Tavares and forward Alexander Kerfoot on Friday.
The former NHL coach and current ESPN analyst attempted to clarify his highly criticized comments on Trevor Zegras' amazing assist earlier this month.
Urban Meyer signed a five-year deal with the Jaguars in January.
Is there some master plan for the Nets? Do they believe once Irving gets a taste of that basketball nectar he won’t be able to return to sitting in the shadows in the land of the forgotten with Ben Simmons and Zion Williamson?
Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie, will compete at the PNC Championship together this weekend.
Recently acquired Sabres goaltender Malcolm Subban pulled off some mind-bending sorcery with this absurd stop on Penguins sniper Evan Rodrigues.
As COVID-19 cases skyrocket across the league, the NHL has decided to shut down Flames, Panthers and Avalanche games until after the holiday break.
In a stacked 2021 NBA Draft Class, the race for Rookie of the Year honours is going to come down to the wire. Here's who's leading the way as we approach the new year.
The NFL experienced multiple teams with large COVID-19 outbreaks this week.
An emotional yet peaceful Maurice told media that the Jets needed a new voice.
Pastrnak's struggles won't last forever, which makes this the perfect time to trade for him.
Canadian freestyle ski star Mikaël Kingsbury was back on top of the World Cup podium on Saturday, claiming his second consecutive dual moguls title to open the season. The 29-year-old native of Deux-Montagnes, Que., scored 30.00 to beat Walter Wallberg (5.00) in the big final for his 68th World Cup victory and 97th podium finish. "Yesterday I was happy with my skiing, I knew I was skiing fast so I had a good chance in duals," said Kingsbury, following the big final in Alpe d'Huez, France. "It's
LONDON (AP) — The Premier League lost another match to a COVID-19 outbreak in a squad when Aston Villa's home game against Burnley was postponed around two hours before kickoff on Saturday. Villa said it did not have enough players to field a team following more positive tests in its squad that were reported early Saturday. The league approved Villa's request to postpone the match “based on the number of COVID-19 cases, injuries and illness.” Five matches scheduled for this weekend had already b
Canada's Christine de Bruin piloted her monobob sled to gold while teammate Cynthia Appiah claimed silver at a World Cup event in Altenberg, Germany, on Saturday. De Bruin, of Stony Plain, Alta., raced down the track in a two-run, combined time of one minute 59.96 seconds. WATCH | Canadians go 1-2 in monobob in Altenberg: Appiah, of Toronto, was 13-hundredths of a second behind her teammate. Kaillie Humphries, who now slides for the U.S., was third in 2:00.15. Action continues from Altenberg wit
Canada's Eliot Grondin captured a World Cup snowboard cross silver medal on Saturday in Cervinia, Italy. The Sainte-Marie, Que., native finished just behind Austria's Jakob Dusek, who took the win. Lucas Eguibar of Spain finished in the bronze-medal position. Fellow Canadians Kevin Hill and Liam Moffatt finished 19th and 22nd, respectively. The silver moves Grondin into fourth place in the overall standings. WATCH | Canada's Grondin captures silver: On the women's side, Michela Moioli of Italy c
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis sustained two different injuries in the game at Minnesota on Friday night, first hurting his right ankle and then his left knee. Coach Frank Vogel said Davis would get an MRI exam on Saturday. He had just nine points and one rebound in 20 minutes of the 110-92 loss to the Timberwolves. Late in the first quarter, Davis landed on the leg of Minnesota's Naz Reid and fell to the floor in obvious pain while clutching his right ankle. Davis was
The Lakers star fell down in pain on his way to the locker room after having his knee rolled up on in Minneapolis.