Common Ground screening on Wednesday

Sky News

French police are investigating the possible poisoning of a former Russian state TV journalist who quit after making an on-air protest against the war in Ukraine. Marina Ovsyannikova, who fled Russia for France with her daughter last year, called emergency services and was taken to hospital after suddenly falling ill as she left her Paris apartment, the French capital's prosecutor's office said. Media watchdog Reporters Without Borders, which helped Ms Ovsyannikova leave her native country, said its team has been "at her side" as she sought medical attention.