Coming up on Wednesday, Dec. 23 edition of 'Special Report'

Your roster is likely set if you've made it this far, but with a championship on the line, every point matters.
The NHL has eliminated some needless nuance from its offside rule.
From previews to picks, analysis to awards, important dates to key developments, Yahoo Sports NBA breaks down everything you need to know ahead of the 2020-21 season.
The New Jersey Devils and Washington Capitals became the first NHL teams to approve ads on helmets, but the news received mixed reactions from fans.
Yes, Deshaun Watson opened a new restaurant at the height of a pandemic.
The 38-year-old is moving on after 11 seasons to take a role with the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation.
Dwayne Haskins violated COVID-19 protocols again.
James Harden has reportedly gotten into multiple verbal altercations with teammates.
Women's professional hockey is coming to a TV near you in February 2021.
The Jets have pledged $1 million spread between four different social justice organizations.
Raptors rookie Malachi Flynn is open about trying to get better at all parts of the NBA game and has been leaning on OG Anunoby, among others, to reach another level on the defensive end.
With OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet extended, the Raptors have established their core for the next few years and once Kyle Lowry retires, that trio will be depended on to compete and win against the NBA’s best players.
There will be advertisements on NHL players' helmets this season as teams try to recoup revenue lost to the pandemic. The New Jersey Devils, Washington Capitals and Nashville Predators became the first teams to unveil helmet ads Tuesday. It's a one-year trial with fans not allowed in most arenas and a financial shortfall coming with a shortened 56-game regular season. “Of course, the teams are in a big hole,” Nashville chief revenue officer Chris Junghans said after the team announced its deal with Bridgestone. “So, they're looking for valuable, real valuable, tangible assets that will help us, guys like me, make partners whole. And it needed to be valuable, it needed to be dynamic.” The NHL is leaving jerseys alone, largely because it was quicker and easier to sell ads on helmets than anything else. Commissioner Gary Bettman said in 2017 after the NBA approved jersey advertisements that it would take an “unusual circumstance" to make that leap in hockey. This would qualify, though helmets were a natural first step. “This is very unobtrusive, and that’s something that we took into account as we were looking at this,” said Devils President Jake Reynolds, who boasted about being the first NHL team to find a helmet sponsor in Prudential. "We wanted this to have a natural fit and a natural look to it, and we wanted to make sure we did this the right way.” Conversations about the possibilities from the league office down to teams began after last season ended. Bettman, Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly and Chief Business Officer Keith Wachtel kept in touch, and just over a week ago, teams were given the green light to find up to two existing sponsors to put logos on helmets that match with various uniform combinations. Each of the first three teams got a deal done with the company that sponsors the naming rights for its arena. “We were prepared for it and looking forward to the opportunity,” said Jim Van Stone, the president of business operations for Monumental Sports & Entertainment. Van Stone finalized the Capitals’ agreement with Capital One, armed with the experience of getting a Wizards jersey sponsor. “We all want to get back in with fans in the building and get back to normal," he said, “but these are really unique broadcast opportunities and I think the value of social media and the ability to create content around our teams and players really made this just a perfect opportunity based on the current situation.” The NHL could sell jersey ads at some point when it feels it could make significant money from the venture. In the immediacy of the pandemic, it's expected to roll out other places for arena ads that will be visible on television, such as tarps covering empty seats. “There are only elements that we are having conversations on and looking for unique and creative and innovative ways to be able to retain and drive some revenue,” Reynolds said. “The league has been very progressive in terms of kind of how they are looking at this and what some of those potential options could be.” ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Stephen Whyno, The Associated Press
Quarterback Derek Carr hopes not to miss a start for the Las Vegas Raiders after leaving last week’s game with a groin injury.Carr returned to practice on a limited basis Tuesday, five days after leaving a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers with the injury in the first quarter. He shared time with backup Marcus Mariota at practice as the Raiders (7-7) prepare for Saturday night’s game against Miami.“I’ve been in here every day that we’re allowed to get treatment and all those kind of things, doing all my tests and all of that,” Carr said. “I want everybody watching so they know that I’m telling them exactly how I feel. We’ll see how it goes. But if it’s up to me, I’m going to do everything I can to be on that field.”Carr has a history of playing through injuries, having missed only two starts in seven seasons in the NFL. He broke his ankle in Week 16 in 2016, missing out on his only chance to appear in the playoffs and missed only one game in 2017 after breaking a bone in his back.Carr even played an entire season with a sports hernia in college at Fresno State in 2012 and is doing everything he can to be available for coach Jon Gruden on Saturday.“The first thing he told me when he met me is you have to be available, and I said, ‘Yes sir.’” Carr said. “I’ve done everything in my power to make myself available this week and I’m going to continue to try my best to do that because I told him and promised him I’d do that. That’s just who I am. It may not always be perfect, but they’re going to know what I left. I gave it everything I had, that’s for sure.”The Raiders have little to play for after losing four of five games to spoil a promising start to the season with only slim playoff hopes. They would need to beat Miami and Denver the next two weeks, hope Baltimore loses to the Giants and Cincinnati, and the Dolphins lose in Week 17 to Buffalo to get in.The Raiders have made the playoffs just once in Carr’s seven seasons and he missed that with an injury, but he won’t let the disappointment of this season get him down.“I believe we have the right things and the right pieces to build on and that’s why I’m always optimistic and why I feel that way,” he said. “This year I felt better than in years past. We still have a chance to finish better than we did. Right now, the chances are real slim on some of the things we want to do. That’s just the reality of it. But that’s not going to stop me.”If Carr can’t go, Mariota will get his first start in more than 14 months. The No. 2 overall pick in 2015, Mariota lost his starting job in Tennessee and signed as a backup with the Raiders.He struggled in training camp before beginning the season on injured reserve with a pectoral injury. He was the third-stringer when he returned before finally getting upgraded to No. 2 a few weeks ago.He got his first action in the field last week and threw for 226 yards and a touchdown and ran for 88 yards and a score in the loss.“That was tough on Marcus,” Gruden said. “It was tough on our team, tough on the offensive line, tough on our skill guys. You’ve seen us play, we switched gears. We went to a completely different world offensively in a lot of places, but Mariota still proves he’s a dual threat. He’s obviously very sharp, he can handle a lot of situations and if need be, he’ll be ready again.”NOTES: S Johnathan Abram, CB Damon Arnette and LB Nicholas Morrow returned to practice on a limited basis after missing last week’s game with concussions. ... DE Clelin Ferrell (shoulder) remained out of practice and WR Hunter Renfrow was limited after being knocked out last week with a concussion. ... WR Henry Ruggs III could return to practice later this week from the COVID-19 list. ... DT Maliek Collins (hamstring) had his IR practice window opened and could play this week.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLJosh Dubow, The Associated Press
Andy Behrens reveals the worst Fantasy Football Bad Beats of Week 15!
Andy Behrens makes a fantasy manager with Tony Pollard on his bench feel even worse than he already does after this loss.
"I doubt any of those antics and things of that nature are legitimate motivating factors as you step into professional stadiums."
Ben Roethlisberger has looked near the end of his career during Pittsburgh's three-game losing streak. But there are ways to maximize his remaining time that aren't being executed.
A full list of every bowl game at the end of the 2020 college football season.
Canada is set to make a bigger impact than ever this NBA season. A record 17 Canadians earned spots on teams across the league to begin the 2020-21 season, marking the seventh straight year the country has boasted the second-most NBA players. The U.S. has the most. Many of the Canadians are veterans with some, like Denver's Jamal Murray and Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, slated for top roles. Other returning veterans include Tristan Thompson, who signed with Boston in the off-season, Sacramento's Cory Joseph, Miami's Kelly Olynyk, Dallas' Dwight Powell and Golden State's Andrew Wiggins. There is also a strong sophomore class of Canadians, led by former No. 3 pick RJ Barrett of the New York Knicks, OKC playoff sensation Luguentz Dort and Memphis forward Brandon Clarke. Toronto's Chris Boucher, who was born in St. Lucia, is not included among the 17. The 27-year-old signed a two-year contract reportedly worth $13.5 million US in the off-season. The 17 Canadians make up part of the 107 international (non-American) players from across 40 countries on standard contracts in the league. Five international players, including Boucher, Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, Aron Baynes and Alex Len, play for the Raptors. The Washington Wizards lead the NBA with seven international players. Last season, an all-time high six non-American players made all-star teams. Meanwhile, a pair of Canadians signed two-way deals for the season: Nate Darling with Charlotte and Karim Mane with Orlando. Canadians, or players with ties to Canada, in NBA Nickeil Alexander-Walker, New Orleans Pelicans RJ Barrett, New York Knicks Khem Birch, Orlando Magic Chris Boucher, Toronto Raptors Ignas Brazdeikis, Knicks Dillon Brooks, Memphis Grizzlies Brandon Clarke, Grizzlies Nate Darling, Charlotte Hornets Luguentz Dort, Oklahoma City Thunder Cory Joseph, Sacramento Kings Mfiondu Kabengele, Los Angeles Clippers Trey Lyles, San Antonio Spurs Karim Mane, Magic Mychal Mulder, Golden State Warriors Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets Kelly Olynyk, Miami Heat Dwight Powell, Dallas Mavericks Tristan Thompson, Boston Celtics Andrew Wiggins, Warriors Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder