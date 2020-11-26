Coming up on Thursday, Nov. 26 edition of 'Special Report'
Diego Maradona, one of the greatest players in soccer history, has died at 60, the Argentina Football Association confirmed Wednesday.
Blossoming blue liner Mikhail Sergachev will return to the Tampa Bay Lightning on a shiny new $14.4 million contract.
Marc Gasol landed with the Lakers in free agency after a two-year stint with the Raptors.
This season's All-Star game was officially canceled on Wednesday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chris Boucher addresses the media after re-signing with the Toronto Raptors on a two-year, $13.5-million contract.
Markus Paul suffered a medical emergency at the team's practice facility on Tuesday, and was rushed to the hospital.
Johnny Boychuk's career has ended due to the long-term ramifications of an eye injury suffered last season.
Diego Maradona is recognized as one of the greatest soccer players of all-time.
Shareef O'Neal found a way to honor his dad and Kobe Bryant at LSU.
It's deep into the fantasy football season, but there are still a number of players that could help you win your league on the waiver wire.
After almost making the postseason in 2020, we give the Giants three options for an offseason plan. You vote on your favorite.
Thanksgiving family football is a tradition for many families around America. This year, it's going to look a little different.
A lack of representation for women in sport and leadership roles wasn't going to stop Carmelina Moscato. The former Canadian national soccer team star and Olympic bronze medallist has led the charge to build the professional game for Canadian women. Among many leadership roles within Canada Soccer, Moscato serves as commissioner of the League1 Ontario Women's Division and aims to be responsible for creating pro opportunities for female players within the league. "I never felt intimidated by the opportunities and I always felt there was something to prove," said Moscato, who joined the 'Change the Game' panel hosted by CBC Sports' Andi Petrillo. "To show I definitely can and women can. "If somebody is talking about soccer in the men's game, it's soccer and you're not going to outsmart me in that. This has to normalize, [women] can't be the minority in a room." Canadian national soccer team member Desiree Scott, Canadian Olympic track and field athlete Khamica Bingham, and play-by-play broadcaster Meghan McPeak completed the panel group discussing supportive leadership in sport for women. ESPN analyst Doris Burke made history this summer becoming the first woman to call NBA conference finals and NBA finals games. Although another milestone was made for professional women in sport this year, McPeak believes that shouldn't be the case. "It's 2020, we should not be making firsts," said McPeak, who calls games for both the WNBA's Washington Mystics and the Capital City Gogo, the G League affiliate of the Washington Wizards. "Knowing my job and what I do with the NBA umbrella, we still don't have a full-time female play-by-play announcer, which is crazy to me." Elevating women into leadership roles For Scott, a two-time soccer bronze medallist, awareness is a key issue for promoting current athletes into leadership roles. "We need to educate more on what's available," Scott said. "We're just as capable of filling those roles and just as passionate. It's about encouragement and the knowledge of seeing it. "You start to think about the potential for you as a woman." Only 28 per cent of women fill athletic director roles in post-secondary institutions in Canada. At the U Sports level, just three per cent of women have coaching roles on the men's side as compared to 26 per cent on the women's. 'It also falls on media coverage' Bingham, who represented Canada in track and field at the Rio 2016 Games, believes having a larger number of women in leadership roles affects more than just today's current generation of athlete. "I think if we have more women in positions of power you get different perspectives," Bingham said. "You're going to have a lot more athletes who are more comfortable and happy in an environment, who are going to stay there. "We can increase the participation for female athletes." The 26-year-old believes increased media attention on women's athletics could be consequential in achieving balance. "It also falls on media coverage — we need more coverage in women's sports," the sprinter said. "In track and field we're so quick to know who the fastest man in the world is. When it comes to the female side it isn't the same. If we have more people understand our stories and be role models to young girls, it could make a difference."
Matt Gothard & Jared Quay are joined by comedian Sean Green give their picks for the Seahawks-Eagles game on Monday Night.
Rowdy Harrell and his wife Blakley were killed Tuesday night just three days after they got married. Rowdy was a tire carrier for Alex Bowman's team.
It's a play that remains fresh in soccer coach Peter Pinizzotto's mind even though it happened nearly 25 years ago.Argentine great Diego Maradona — making a one-off appearance to play with brother Lalo in an exhibition game for Pinizzotto's Toronto Italia team — set the ball on the grass at Birchmount Stadium for a corner kick. He used that famous left foot to curl the ball into the net for the winning goal. "He scored from a corner kick and he was celebrating like he was a young kid still," Pinizzotto recalled Wednesday after news broke that Maradona had died at age 60."You could see how much he loved to win. He hated to lose."A person close to Maradona told The Associated Press that he died Wednesday of a heart attack. Maradona was released from a Buenos Aires hospital two weeks earlier following brain surgery.The legendary midfielder led his country to a World Cup title in 1986 and is considered one of the sport's all-time greats. A junior star in the mid-1970s in Argentina, he later played for Barcelona, Napoli and Sevilla before retiring in 1997 after a three-year run back home with Boca Juniors.Maradona was well past his playing prime when he came to the Ontario capital in September 1996 to visit his brother, who spent a few seasons with Toronto Italia in the defunct Canadian National Soccer League. Team owner Pasquale Fioccola suggested to Lalo that perhaps his brother might like to dress for the exhibition game against the CNSL all-stars. With Diego on board and the necessary hurdles cleared, No. 10 eventually trotted out on the modest pitch — some 6,000 spectators packed the stands — in Toronto Italia colours."It was unbelievable," Fioccola said from Toronto. "I still don't believe it now, that I had Maradona play for my team."For a player who had shone on the sport's biggest stages in front of massive audiences, this exhibition in a lower-level league was a tad different. Still, Maradona was passionate and energetic on game day, making sure that he warmed up properly and that team motivation was high, Pinizzotto said."For him, it was almost like another important game," he said.Maradona's second-half goal ended up being the difference in a 2-1 victory. "He was friendly. He didn't play a show-off," Fioccola said. "He was normal, friendly (with) everybody. He shook hands with everybody and he gave (an autograph) if anybody asked him for it."Maradona came off as a substitute with a few minutes left to play, mainly to avoid the crush of fans at game's end. ""I remember all our players were so excited," Pinizzotto said from Woodbridge, Ont. "They all wanted to be a part of being on the field with him. He was not what he was when he was a few years younger but you could see that he still had magic. "For him to score out of the corner, he still had the left foot that was like magic."Fioccola said Maradona, who grew up in a poor area near Buenos Aires, told him he didn't have proper shoes when he first learned how to play and that he'd kick a small rock instead of a ball."He became the best because he played with his heart," he said. "One thing I've got to say about Diego, when he had a uniform on he played for the uniform he wore. He didn't play just for money. He gave his heart when he played."On one memorable day in 1996, he played for the Toronto Italia uniform.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2020. With files from The Associated Press. Follow @GregoryStrongCP on Twitter.Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press
Not only has "Prime Time" championed Baker's potential since before he was drafted, he thinks he's found the perfect landing spot.
Chris Boucher's story has played out like a feel-good sports movie, the kind where everyone cheers for the underdog.Riding an overnight bus as a homeless teenager. Dropping out of high school and working as a cook in a Montreal chicken restaurant. Tearing his ACL in his senior college season at Oregon and going undrafted.Three years later, the 27-year-old re-signed with the Toronto Raptors for a two-year deal reportedly worth US$13.5 -- the richest contract in NBA history for a Canadian who went undrafted. A reporter pointed out that now he can buy a restaurant."It was really hard before, so it’s a lot easier now," Boucher said. The Raptors on Wednesday officially announced the re-signing of Boucher and signing of Aron Baynes, who hopefully will fill the centre spots left vacant by Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol.The 27-year-old Boucher averaged 6.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 block last season, injecting energy off the bench.His hefty contract is the latest chapter in his can't-make-this-stuff up story that saw him rise through Raptors 905, earning both MVP and defensive player of the year in the G League.Boucher said the new deal won't change him as a person. "I think through the years I’ve realized who I was and the people I need to be around, and COVID-19 also kind of structured me a little better on what I need, what’s important," he said. "I think money won’t change that. It's definitely going to help me with my family. I don't want my mom to work no more. That's definitely one thing I’m going to take care of. And . . . I think just to try to keep the love of basketball, try to get better, not get too comfortable and learn from my mistakes."A couple of hours after Boucher's Zoom call, Baynes virtually met the Toronto media. Sprinkling his answers with "mate" and "cheers," the New Zealand-born Aussie showed why he's so popular.He has one of the most popular athlete fan accounts on Twitter with 62,000 followers. The account heralded his signing with Toronto, posting: "TARONTO RAPTORS" and "TAMPA BAYNES," the latter in reference to the Raptors' temporary home base to start the season.The account also posted a tweet defending Baynes' three-point shot along with Kyle Lowry's age when a reporter predicted the Raptors would be worse this season because of those factors. "Aron Baynes had already proven that his three-pointer is real and Kyle Lowry will never drop off for he is immortal," the post said. Baynes said the account makes him laugh. "They're usually pretty entertaining so to me there's a lot of positivity coming from it, which kind of goes against the grain . . . it's bringing in more positivity on social media and it's a good thing so I definitely follow them and I have a good laugh a lot of the time," Baynes said. Baynes as asked whether the bushy beard has made him popular."I have no idea mate," Baynes said. "The beard has just been something that the missus told me one day 'you're going to grow a beard out,' so I pick my battles and that wasn't one I cared to fight about. "Everyone says 'happy wife, happy life' but I kind of subscribe to the 'mildly irritated wife, more entertaining life,'" he added with a laugh.While Baynes' three-point shooting cooled down slightly after a sizzling start last season, with Phoenix the 6-10 forward shot a career-best 35.1 per cent from long distance. He also averaged career highs of 11.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 22.2 minutes. He scored 20 or more points seven times, including a career-high 37 points against Portland on March 6. Improving at the three-point line has been a major focus for Baynes since his rookie season in San Antonio in 2012-13. He saw how the league was evolving to favour three-point shooting, and in particular, what Golden State was doing."The early discussions I've had with (head coach Nick Nurse), he's said, 'Look, we're going to need you to be aggressive and Kyle's great at finding guys, and he's going to give you a lot of time and space,’" Baynes said."I'm looking forward to going out there. But at the same time, I'm never trying to force it, I'm trying to find the best shot for the team. And that's what Toronto's been about over the years, is trying to find the best shot."Baynes, who signed a two-year deal reportedly worth $14.3 million, should see more of the floor this season than ever before. He's looking forward to it. And while he's 33, his message is: never stop improving. "Working under Nick and with the other coaches, there are definitely things I can learn more and get better at," he said. "But yeah, I feel very confident that I'm going to be able to go out there and try and work for it."The body feels good. We’ve had nine months now to get the body feeling right, so I’m going into it in the best shape I’ve been in, so I’m really looking forward to getting out there and getting to work."Training camps open on Dec. 1, while the regular season tips off on Dec. 22.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2020.Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press
Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt have the type of matchup where both of them can deliver RB1 finishes. What other things do our analysts see happening in Week 12?
As the USWNT prepares to face the Netherlands Friday in a rematch of the 2019 World Cup final, Markgraf talks about her job, her goals, working during the COVID-19 pandemic and more.