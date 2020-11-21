Coming up on Monday, Nov. 23 edition of 'Special Report'
John Roberts gives you a sneak peek of the next show.
John Roberts gives you a sneak peek of the next show.
NBA’s busy week continues as free agency officially begins Friday at 6 p.m. ET.
The Kings point guard is cashing in.
Raptors will play in Tampa for the 2020-21 season after Canadian government rejects proposal to stay in Toronto.
The 2020-21 NBA season is fast approaching. Keep up with the latest.
The Ravens and Chiefs are aiming to avenge a few surprising losses while the Colts look to make a statement with a win vs. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.
We’ve reached the one-year anniversary of the dismissal that sent Mike Babcock into isolation several months before the rest of us were forced to join him.
Drew Brees is dealing with fractured ribs and a collapsed lung.
It’s an especially gross statement being leveraged as a justification to the ramp-up of fan attendance in the middle of a statewide catastrophe.
There are several teams in the hunt for the AFC's seven playoff seeds, with the Bills and Dolphins fighting for the AFC East lead, while the Colts and Titans fight for the division and a wild-card spot. Who will emerge from a jam-packed race?
Olsen is in his 14th season and has a broadcasting job waiting for him in retirement.
Dwight Howard is apparently still considering his options after tweeting he was returning to the Lakers.
Wilco Nienaber is known for hitting monstrous drives.
Free-agent wing Wesley Matthews is leaving one contender for another. The 34-year-old veteran intends to join the NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers on a one-year, $3.6 million deal, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
A new state-wide mask mandate seemed to apply to athletes, but Pennsylvania now says football players are exempt.
LaMelo Ball avoided a firm answer when asked if his father could beat his new boss.
The state said Friday afternoon that football players were exempt from wearing masks during gameplay.
Is signing DJ LeMahieu the top priority for the Yankees this offseason? Or would a blockbuster trade put them on a clearer path to the World Series?
TORONTO — Masai Ujiri and the Toronto Raptors boast about having one of the best fan bases in the league. But due to COVID-19, it's going to be a long-distance love affair for now.The Raptors will start their season playing home games in Tampa, Fla., next month after being unable to come to an agreement with the federal government to play at Scotiabank Arena during the global pandemic.Ujiri said the current public health situation facing Canadians, combined with the team's urgent need to find a place to play, led to the decision to announce Tampa as a temporary home."So we’ll be away from our home and our fans for now," the Raptors president said in a statement. "They say absence makes the heart grow fonder. I’m not sure that’s possible for us — we love Toronto and Canada, and we know we have the best fans in the NBA. For now, I’ll ask you to cheer for us from afar, and we’ll look forward to the day we are all together again.”A statement from Health Minister Patty Hajdu's office said the decision was made based on advice from the Public Health Agency of Canada. The office says it will continue its dialogue with the Raptors."The resumption of sports events in Canada must be undertaken in adherence to Canada’s plan to mitigate the importation and spread of COVID-19," the statement said. "Like other countries, Canada is working on plans for a measured resumption of sports, including, both professional and amateur sporting events."The Raptors had hoped to start the 2020-21 campaign at home despite rising numbers of COVID-19 cases at home and in the United States. But the decision was written in the spikes in cases, the Canadian government's restrictions around cross-border travel and the mandatory 14-day quarantine for people entering Canada.It proved too much for the country's only NBA team. And "We the South" was trending on Twitter on Friday soon after the news broke.The Raptors will play out of 20,500-seat Amalie Arena, home to the Tampa Bay Lightning. "I'm sure I speak for everybody in the city of Toronto, we'll support the Raptors wherever they're playing because they're our Raptors," Toronto Mayor John Tory said Friday. "And Tampa Bay shouldn't get any ideas in that regard, they're our Raptors and they will be our team." General manager Bobby Webster said earlier this week that, with time ticking down to the Dec. 1 start to training camp, there were countless collective work hours spent on this decision daily, with numerous starts and stops with each location. The team had looked at several options, with Nashville and Buffalo believed to be among the possible destinations.Webster said the important factors in choosing a temporary home were the practice facility, medical facilities, and an arena that fit NBA standards — particularly with broadcast requirements — and had available dates."And then, lifestyle matters," Webster said earlier this week. "I think at some point we're asking people here to uproot their lives and go to a place that they may potentially be away from their families for six to seven months. So, we want to be respectful of that, and we want people to feel like we're going somewhere where we feel safe and they feel like they can settle in."Florida has been a COVID-19 hotspot. It had 9,085 new cases on Thursday and is third-highest in total cases among states.If COVID-19 shows signs of abating, and with a natural break in the season coming during the all-star break in early March, Webster suggested there might be "an opportunity to transition back" to Toronto."The schedule for the season, which tips off Dec. 22, is being released in two parts. "We're going to work hard with public health and with the Raptors and everybody else to make sure that in the spring or late winter we might be able to get them back here," Tory said."And so, if people can just get on board, and get this virus wrestled to the ground, it'll be no problem getting them back, and we want them back and they will be back, and they're going to win."The 2019 NBA champions haven't played a home game since a 99-96 loss to Charlotte on Feb. 28. A couple of days after returning from a five-game western road trip, the league shut down due to COVID-19.They're familiar with Florida. Just before the season resumed, they held a camp in Fort Myers — a sort of pre-bubble bubble. The season restarted July 30 under strict health protocols at a sealed-off complex at Walt Disney World near Orlando, Fla., and was deemed a success, with no positive coronavirus tests.The Raptors join the Toronto Blue Jays, Toronto FC, the Montreal Impact and the Vancouver Whitecaps, who played most of their respective seasons south of the border.Like the Raptors, the Blue Jays appealed to the provincial and federal governments to play at home but were denied. They relocated temporarily to Buffalo. The 2019-20 NHL season also paused in March before continuing in the hub cities of Toronto and Edmonton.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2020.Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press
As the Toronto Raptors move to Tampa, Fla., to start the NBA season, they can look to some other Canadian teams for tips on life in a temporary locale. Border restrictions forced four other Canadian clubs to relocate in 2020. Here's a look at how they fared. TORONTO BLUE JAYSLike the Raptors, the Jays wanted to play out the Major League Baseball season in Toronto. The team proposed keeping both the Jays and visiting squads at a hotel located inside their home stadium, Rogers Centre, but the federal government turned down the plan, saying it had concerns about cross-border travel. The club turned its sights to sharing a ballpark with another major league team, but several prospective hosts fell through, including Pittsburgh and Baltimore. Eventually the Jays settled on Sahlen Field in Buffalo, N.Y., home to their triple-A affiliate, the Buffalo Bisons. The team had to upgrade the facility to MLB standards, which included installing new lighting. The work meant the Jays had to play their first five "home" games in Washington D.C. and Philadelphia. Many Jays were familiar with Sahlen Field, having spent time with the Bisons before moving up to the majors. Outfielder Randal Grichuk called Buffalo the "worst case" scenario before the relocation was confirmed. Team president Mark Shapiro said that wherever the Jays landed, nothing would replace playing at home. "We move forward with no excuses," he said. "All of our alternatives are going to be imperfect.''Life on the road seemed to work for the Jays, however. The squad finished the season with a 32-28 record, including a home record of 17-9. One enjoyable moment for Toronto fans came when New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka complained about the lighting at Sahlen Field after a loss.Toronto clinched a wild-card spot in the AL East before being ousted by the Tampa Bay Rays in the first round of the playoffs. MONTREAL IMPACTA stop-and-start season saw all three Canadian Major League Soccer clubs live out of hotels and suitcases for much of 2020. The league's schedule was halted in March when COVID-19 cases ballooned across North America. Teams returned to the field in July with the MLS is Back tournament in Orlando, then faced another short layoff before the Canadian trio played a nine-game series in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver. The final leg of the schedule saw all three clubs relocate south of the border in mid-September to finish out the season. The Impact played just four games in Montreal before moving south to Harrison, N.J., where they played "home" games at Red Bull Arena. The stadium is familiar to coach Thierry Henry, who played five seasons for the Red Bulls. Henry and his players admitted that living so far from home was difficult, especially for new dads like midfielder Samuel Piette."We would have wanted to be at home. But this is not possible for the reason (of COVID-19 border restrictions)," he said. "It is a disadvantage, everyone knows that. It's a disadvantage for Toronto, for Vancouver."The coach refused to allow the circumstances to be an excuse for some poor performances on the field, however. The Impact's play was patchy at times, resulting in a 8-13-2 regular-season record. The club's home record was 3-6-1. Still, Montreal finished ninth in the East, capturing a playoff spot for the first time since 2016. After finishing the regular-season with a 3-2 victory over D.C. United, the Impact headed home for a break. Unlike other brief sojourns back to Montreal, the team was able to train at their home facilities after MLS received permission from the federal government for clubs to do a "modified work quarantine." The Impact opened the post-season Friday night against the New England Revolution in the play-in round. TORONTO FCFor coach TFC Greg Vanney, moving to Connecticut has been an excellent experience. "For me … it's the living situation, and the field,'' he said of the club's temporary home of Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn. "Those are the most important things, and so far the place that we've been staying has been phenomenal in terms of the living conditions, the food and everything has been great.'' Home to the University of Connecticut Huskies football team, Pratt & Whitney Stadium is a facility Vanney is familiar with, having played there with the U.S. national team. Hartford has been keen on hosting Canadian clubs during the pandemic. The city also made a pitch to become the Jays' outpost and was rumoured to be on the list of locales the Raptors were considering. Vanney liked the idea of having the NBA squad in town. "I don't think our hotel could accommodate both of us at the same time, but it would be great to have them nearby,'' the coach said recently. East Hartford has been good to Toronto FC.The club finished the regular season with a 13-5-5 record, including a 7-2-1 home record. Just four of those games were played in Toronto. TFC head into playoff action with the second-best record in the league. They'll play their first post-season game on Nov. 24. VANCOUVER WHITECAPSLife on the road was tough for the Whitecaps. Only the coaches of other Canadian MLS squads would truly understand what the team was going through, said 'Caps manager Marc Dos Santos. "For Canadian teams right now with COVID, to win the MLS Cup, they have to go through a kind of 'Mission Impossible' kind of role where they're going to have to grind, find solutions, never be home, always playing on the road. And we have to be incredibly strong mentally,'' he said. The Whitecaps finished out their season in Portland, playing at Providence Park. Usually, the stadium is occupied by the Timbers — the opponents in the 'Caps first "home" game in September. Vancouver lost 1-0. While the situation wasn't ideal, the club tried to make the best of their time in Oregon. They trained at the University of Portland and were the only occupants of a downtown hotel outfitted with a pool table, golf simulator, ping-pong table and video games. Teammates bonded in a unique way, said midfielder Russell Teibert, going for walks in the city and spending more time together than ever before. “We have a great setup here. I think the club’s done a great job of giving us everything we need to stay occupied," he said. “I’m sure we’re all going to miss this once this ends.” The 'Caps finished with a 9-14-0 record, including a 6-4-0 home record. The team played three games in Vancouver, only one of which saw fans in the stands. Sitting ninth in the West, the Whitecaps ended the season outside of the playoffs for the third year in a row. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2020. Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press
The list of Week 12 college football games being postponed due to COVID-19 continues to grow.