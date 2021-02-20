Coming up on Monday, Feb. 22 edition of 'Special Report'
Just getting dressed for his first workout with the New York Yankees merited a selfie from Jameson Taillon. “Every sports fan knows what the Yankee pinstripes mean,” the pitcher said Friday from spring training in Tampa, Florida. "I took a picture in my pants, just at my locker. I thought it was so cool.” An excited Taillon texted the photo to his family. “My parents want an update,” he said. “They want to know that I’m here and I’m meeting people and making friends.” Taillon is the ebullient addition to the Yankees' rotation, joined by the more phlegmatic Corey Kluber whose nickname is Klubot, as in robot. A 29-year-old right-hander, Taillon was acquired by the New York Yankees from Pittsburgh on Jan. 24 for four prospects. He has not pitched since May 2019 while rehabilitating from his second Tommy John surgery. He is part of a new-look rotation behind ace Gerrit Cole, his former Pirates teammate. Kluber, limited to one inning since May 2019, was signed to an $11 million, one-year contract for a projected rotation that also includes includes left-hander Jordan Montgomery. A competition for fifth starter is unfolding among Deivi García, Domingo Germán, Michael King, Clarke Schmidt and Jhoulys Chacín. Taillon is 29-24 with a 3.67 ERA in four major league seasons. He’s never pitched in Yankee Stadium. “I’ve taken in a few games as a fan, and I’ve definitely heard about it being a bit of a hitter-friendly park,” he said. “But throughout my career, I’ve been able to put guys on the ground and then hopefully with some of the mechanical changes I’ve made, I can get a little bit more swing and miss. Sometimes one of the worst things you can do is switch your approach to pitching.” While Cole and Taillon are outgoing, Kluber is more of an introvert. He joins a team whose offence is keyed by even keel AL batting champion DJ LeMahieu, nicknamed “The Machine." “I think that it was a maybe overplayed a little bit initially, would just be my thought. I wouldn’t say I’m for it, against it. It really makes no difference to me,” Kluber said. “I don’t think I’m ever going to be the most vocal person in the room.” Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake, who worked with Kluber when they were with the Indians, called him “very concise and efficient in his language and communication.” “I do think that he does open up more in some of the social fabric of a team,” Blake said. A 34-year-old righty, Kluber is a two-time Cy Young Award winner with his third team in three years. He has thrown one inning since being hit on the right forearm by a comebacker in May 2019, none since tearing a muscle in his right shoulder in his Texas debut last July 26. That injury ended his season after one inning. He is 98-58 with a 3.16 ERA in 10 seasons, the first nine with the Indians. He is 2-1 with a 2.25 ERA in the Bronx. Taillon and Kluber both say they feel ready for a full season. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has called them high risk, high reward. “I understand why it’s looked at as Gerrit and the rest,” Kluber said. “We just have to our best job of preparing ourselves in being in a position to hopefully pitch a lot and kind of take away those question marks at the end of the year.” Blake said the Yankees researched Kluber with Eric Cressey, the team's director of player health and performance and the pitcher's private coach, and spoke with Cole about Taillon. “Obviously, you’re never going to have all the information," Blake said, “but we obviously felt pretty good about both these guys.” ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Ronald Blum, The Associated Press
Vinnie Goodwill breaks down his starters and selects the reserves in both conferences.
When Eduardo Rodríguez last pitched for Boston, he was chasing after the milestone of a 20-win season. He fell short. And then things really went wrong. Instead of returning from the pandemic shutdown in July with the rest of baseball, Rodríguez was stuck in bed, sick with the coronavirus. When he recovered from that illness, doctors diagnosed him with myocarditis -- a complication of COVID-19 that affects the heart and wound up costing him the entire 2020 season. “After everything I went through, to be here with the guys, I’m really excited,” the 27-year-old left-hander said in a Zoom call with reporters on Friday from the Red Sox spring training complex in Fort Myers, Florida. “I just thank God I had the chance to survive that and get back to baseball,” he said. “I’m really blessed to have a chance to get back here. You see a lot of people, the troubles that they have, people dying and all that. So having the chance to be back here is something I really feel happy about.” Rodríguez went 13-5 for the Boston team that won a franchise-record 108 games and the World Series in 2018. He came into the next year overshadowed in the Red Sox rotation by Chris Sale, David Price and even Rick Porcello and Nathan Eovaldi. But Rodríguez outpitched them all, going 19-6 with a 3.81 ERA to finish sixth in the AL Cy Young voting. He made his major league-leading 34th start on the final day of the season with a chance at 20 wins, but did not figure in the decision. Still, his wins, ERA, starts, 203 1/3 innings and 213 strikeouts were all career highs. Rodríguez was lined up to start on opening day in 2020 before testing positive for the coronavirus and being diagnosed with inflammation in his heart muscles. He said he couldn't even complete a 25-pitch workout without feeling tired; on Aug. 1, just one week into the season, he was shut down for the year. “As a baseball player, you’re always doing something,” he said. “To just be out there, turning on the TV every night and watch everybody playing and I wasn’t part of that, it was hard for me.” After reporting to camp this year, he said, he is ready to have “a regular spring training.” “I don’t get fatigued any more,” Rodríguez said. “I feel the way I normally feel when I get to spring training. So I think everything’s going to be fine.” Manager Alex Cora is counting on another workhorse season from Rodríguez, with Price and Porcello gone and Sale recovering from Tommy John surgery. But the manager said the most important thing was seeing Rodríguez arrive in camp healthy. “Forget baseball,” Cora said. “It was a tough year for him, health-wise. For him to be able work out and go through his progression and be in the situation he is — amazing.” Cora said Rodríguez has been cleared for full activities since October. He pitched a bullpen session on Wednesday and had no problems; the team will continue to monitor him. “We have to pay attention. That doesn’t mean we’re going to slow him down,” Cora said. “The way he reacts is going to determine how much we give him.” Rodríguez was asked if he had advice for those who weren't taking the pandemic seriously. “Just wear your mask, wash your hands,” he said. “It’s not a thing that we can play around with.” ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Jimmy Golen, The Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS — The pitching staff carried the load for the Minnesota Twins last year to win a second straight division title, despite a sharp decline in production by the offence during the pandemic-shortened schedule. Most of these pitchers will once again be in prove-it mode for the Twins this season. “I have no doubt that our guys will step up and take care of whatever it is we will ask them to,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. "We have the depth. We have the ability. Now we have to go out there and stick to the plan, keep our guys as healthy as possible and watch them go.” The list begins with right-hander José Berríos, the two-time All-Star who has been on the cusp of becoming an unquestionable ace for several years but still has plenty of room for progress entering his sixth major league season. Berríos, who has a cumulative 3.82 ERA over the last four years with 604 strikeouts in 601 1/3 innings, has one more round of salary arbitration eligibility before he can become a free agent after the 2022 season. To hear the 26-year-old tell it, he's not going to hit the open market. “I don’t wake up and think about when I’m going to sign, but yeah, for sure, that’s going to be special for me and my family,” Berríos said Friday on a video conference call with reporters, confirming conversations are continuing between his camp and the club about a long-term contract. When he arrived earlier this week at the team's spring training complex in Fort Myers, Florida, Berríos took time to reflect on the elevation of his status — and his expectations. “I’m still young, but with more experience, so I feel more relaxed and more comfortable, and also I’ve got 115 outings to build on," said Berríos, accurately citing his career starts total. "So I’ve got that in my pocket to know who I am and where we’re going. I feel better. I feel a little bit more relaxed, and now I know a little more of what I have to do to get it to the next level.” The Twins are still banking on that. “Jose’s got that look in his eye,” pitching coach Wes Johnson said. “I think he’s on a mission. We’ll see. He’s got to go out and do it, and he’s not scared to go out and try.” Kenta Maeda, after a second-place finish in the AL Cy Young Award voting, has the surest place on the staff as the only Twins pitcher with a contract guaranteed beyond 2021. Even he, though, comes with questions this year about an ability to increase his innings total. Michael Pineda has been set back by knee trouble and a diuretic suspension since joining the Twins. J.A. Happ and Matt Shoemaker are experienced starters here on one-year fliers. The prospects who'll push them for rotation spots and fill in for injuries, Randy Dobnak, Devin Smeltzer and Lewis Thorpe, are each seeking a breakthrough after bits and pieces of success over the last two seasons. “We have a lot of options, and the odds are that we are going have to turn to all these guys. It’s great knowing we have guys that are not only talented and possess a ton of ability but also are going to serve in different roles,” Baldelli said after the first workout for pitchers and catchers. The Twins brought in Alex Colomé and Hansel Robles for late-inning outs with Taylor Rogers and Tyler Duffey, but four key relievers from 2020 — Sergio Romo, Trevor May, Tyler Clippard and Matt Wisler — all departed as free agents. There's an option on Colomé's contract that can be exercised for 2022, the only semblance of certainty beyond this year for the bullpen. Otherwise, returners like Jorge Alcala, Edwar Colina, Cody Stashak and Caleb Thielbar will be asked to do more. “I like the group. I like where they all are mentally. They’re all hungry and ready to go, and I think we’re going to have a very competitive camp,” Johnson said. ___ More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Dave Campbell, The Associated Press
STATELINE, Nev. — Some players snapped pictures of Lake Tahoe and the majestic Sierra Nevada mountains as they came out for their first look at the picturesque outdoor rink that will host a pair of NHL games this weekend. Others just soaked in the environment before taking the ice for a practice that took them back to their childhood, when many got started playing hockey on frozen ponds and lakes. It’s fair to say none of those makeshift rinks was quite like the one that will be used for the games this weekend between Vegas and Colorado and Philadelphia and Boston in one of the most scenic settings imaginable. “Anywhere where they can build outdoor rinks, there’s always a competition on the street whose dad can build a better rink,” Vegas coach Peter DeBoer said Friday after his team practiced in preparation for Saturday’s game against the Avalanche. “Every year you come back and someone adds lights or a scoreboard. This is a drop the mic type outdoor rink. It’s the nicest I’ve ever seen. The guys really, really enjoyed it today. It’s awe-inspiring when you walk out there and see the mountains and the lake in the background. The only thing we’re missing is fans.” With the COVID-19 pandemic limiting attendance at games, the NHL took the opportunity to hold a pair of outdoor games at a unique setting unlike the 30 previous outdoor games at stadiums. They built a rink on the 18th fairway of the golf course of the Edgewood Tahoe Resort, which is located on the shores of Lake Tahoe and surrounded by trees with the snow-covered Sierra Nevada mountain range towering in the background. “It’s a really cool feeling,” Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog said. “The surroundings speak for themselves. You can see that in pictures. But it still doesn’t really do it justice. It’s probably the purest form of hockey, being outdoors and obviously the elements and the wind and the sun comes into play. It’s going to be a lot of fun.” The Golden Knights practiced first, with DeBoer holding a traditional session before giving his players some 3-on-3 time to mimic what it was like playing outdoors as kids with their friends. The players spent the practice day getting used to the elements. The ice was in good shape for an outdoor rink but is “stickier” and will play slower than a traditional indoor setting, especially if the sun is shining like it was Friday. The bigger issues could be the glare from the sun, wind and an elevation of more than 6,000 feet above sea level. Then there are the distractions of the scenery. “During the game, I’m sure everyone will be pretty locked in,” Vegas forward Reilly Smith said. “The key to the game will be to try to keep things simple and not stare at the mountains.” Before the Avalanche and Golden Knights take the ice for the first game at Tahoe on Saturday, the Philadelphia Flyers and Boston Bruins will get a chance to practice on the rink before their game Sunday that wraps up the weekend here. Bruins forward Brad Marchand said the outdoor setting reminds him of growing up in Nova Scotia, where there was a pond behind his house that became his winter staking rink. “It’d be pretty special when it would rain and the entire lake could be frozen, but there’d be no snow on it,” he said. “You could skate the entire thing. You did have the scenery, the trees in the background. Obviously we didn’t have the mountains in that kind of view. But we had a great little spot that we could go out and it got cold early on there.” Flyers forward James Van Riemsdyk is a veteran of the outdoor games, having played in six of the 30 the NHL has held to date. He said playing his first one at Fenway Park with the Flyers in 2010 and then at the Big House at the University of Michigan four years later with Toronto stand out. But this version will be completely different. “I think the scenery should be pretty cool,” he said. “Usually these events are at stadiums and stuff like that. Even though it was outdoor, it was a little bit more of a common thing that we’re all generally used to. I know for this one, being on the golf course there will be way different and a totally different vibe in that sense. That’ll make this one special and definitely memorable.” NOTES: Landeskog, F Tyson Jost, D Samuel Girard and G Hunter Miska have been cleared to return from the COVID-19 list for Colorado, although Miska didn’t make the trip. ... Avalanche D Cale Makar (upper body) will be a game-time decision. ... Marc-Andre Fleury will start in goal for Vegas. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Josh Dubow, The Associated Press
AJ Hinch's success as Detroit's manager may ultimately hinge on the performance of a few highly regarded prospects. Of course, Hinch wouldn't want them thinking that way. When a team is rebuilding like the Tigers are, young prospects can provide much-needed excitement for both the manager and the fans, but that also can bring extra pressure, which may not be the best thing for a player adjusting to the big leagues. “It’s important for them to understand that when they’re on the mound or they’re in the batter’s box, it’s the game. You’ve got to play the game," Hinch said Friday. "You’re competing with the game, and not sort of this, live up to a reputation that somebody external has put on them.” The start of spring training can be a good time for a manager to establish expectations, and Hinch is in his first season at the helm for the Tigers. Detroit has five of the game's top 25 prospects, according to MLB Pipeline. That includes infielder Spencer Torkelson, last year’s No. 1 overall draft pick. Torkelson is third in the MLB Pipeline ranking, behind only Tampa Bay shortstop Wander Franco and Baltimore catcher Adley Rutschman. Atlanta’s Cristian Pache has a chance to win a starting job in centre field. He had only four regular-season at-bats last year as a 21-year-old, but his strong defence, speed and potential power make him the Braves’ top prospect. Pache went 4 for 22 with a homer and four RBIs in the post-season last year. “It will be great to get him back out there and watch him again,” manager Brian Snitker said. “How he handled himself in October in that situation was really, really impressive.” Right-hander Casey Mize, the top overall pick in the 2018 draft by Detroit, made his big league debut last year and went 0-3 with a 6.99 ERA in seven starts. Not a big deal, says Hinch. “I want to take some of the burden from Casey off of him, that he doesn't have to be perfect right now, he just needs to go compete with his stuff,” Hinch said. "We want pitchers and players and young prospects nowadays to be perfect when they get to the big leagues, and they're not going to be. I don't care where you rank ... or where the experts say you are in the industry of prospects, the learning curve at the major leagues is tough.” Mize is ranked 11th by MLB Pipeline, but the mere existence of rankings like that can create some of the pressure Hinch is talking about. “The volume of information that's out there for players, you can read your headlines a little bit easier nowadays than you could years and years ago,” Hinch said. "We're firing guys through the minor league system at a rapid rate. They're getting to the big leagues prepared, but maybe not as prepared as the last couple of decades. And that expectation of performing right away has never been higher." It's a little easier to avoid those expectations when a prospect is younger and isn't likely to make the big league roster yet. “I think any player in their first camp, it’s an eyes-and-ears camp, is how I would say it," Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said. “Look and listen and then learn from how people and players who have had a ton of success doing it, who have had successful careers, and how they prepare, really. That’s the most important thing. "Players in their first major league camp are not competing for a spot on the team, generally, so it’s really kind of that message.” Even for players who do have a chance to make the team, it's important not to get too far ahead of yourself. “It's exciting, because we can start to dream on what Tiger teams are going to be like for the next decade," Hinch said. "But that doesn't help you beat (Shane) Bieber on opening day, or that doesn't help you when you're staring down Aaron Judge sometime in April or May.” SCHERZER LIMITED Washington Nationals star Max Scherzer sprained his left ankle while running and is not working off a mound yet. Scherzer says his arm is fine. “Fortunately, through all this, I’ve been able to keep my strength up. And my arm is ready to go. So as soon as I can get that mobility back in the ankle, I’ll be off the mound here pretty soon,” Scherzer said. “I don’t see this as a long-term injury.” SOUTHERN STORMS While Texas Rangers pitchers and catchers worked out Friday in Surprise, Arizona — where it was sunny with temperatures in the upper 60s — some had family who were home dealing with the impact of winter storms in the South that left millions of people without power and under boil-water notices. “There are guys who are trying to be in two places at once,” right-hander Kyle Gibson said. “I talked to a guy, he just left five days ago before it froze where he was from. And now his wife and a couple of kids are back there trying to keep the house from freezing. So there’s some guys that are in two places right now.” Gibson didn’t specify where that person was from, but the Dallas-Fort Worth area where the Rangers play home games was starting to thaw out Friday. Temperatures were finally back above freezing after a week with two separate storms bringing record-low temperatures and unusual amounts of snow. “We just want to send our thoughts and prayers out to people in the DFW area, and all over the South right now. They’re going through this deep freeze. It’s been crazy, and life changing for a lot of people,” Gibson said. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ AP Sports Writers Howard Fendrich, Stephen Hawkins, Steve Megargee and Charles Odum contributed to this report. Noah Trister, The Associated Press