'It's Coming Down Pretty Good': Heavy Snow Falls on Georgia Gas Station

A winter storm moved across parts of Georgia on Sunday, January 16, bringing snow, ice and strong winds, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS warned that up to eight inches of snow could fall in the north of the state during the storm.

A high wind warning and wind advisory were also in effect until Sunday afternoon, with gusts predicted to reach speeds of over 50 mph, the NWS said.

Footage shared by Twitter user @severeweatherw1 shows snow falling at a gas station just outside Clarksville. Credit: @severeweatherw1 via Storyful