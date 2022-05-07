Comedians react to on-stage attacks
Comedians Godfrey and Simon King discuss the on-stage attacks against Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle, how the assaults were handled and their experiences with volatile audience members.
Coaching is a family affair for Emma Humphries and Bev Priestman, who are both trying to guide their respective Canadian women's teams to World Cups. After winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics, Priestman's senior team will compete in this summer's CONCACAF championship in Mexico, which serves as the qualifiers for next year's FIFA World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Not to be outdone is her wife, Humphries, who coaches Canada's under-17 side, which is a victory away from qualifying for the 202
Chris Boucher reveals what conversations took place during his exit interview with Toronto Raptors management following the season. Listen to the full episode on the 'Hustle Play' podcast feed or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.
Toronto will host the FINA Swimming World Cup for the first time in more than 20 years. The Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre will welcome the world's top swimmer in the second of the three-stop short-course swimming series Oct. 28-30. "After the challenges of the past two years, to bring some of the best swimmers from around the world to Canada will no doubt be a fantastic opportunity for our community, and for new fans to experience the excitement of world-class racing as well," said Swimming Canad
NEW YORK — Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse and P.K. Subban of the New Jersey Devils are among the 32 NHL players up for this year's King Clancy Memorial Trophy. The award is handed out annually to the player who "best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.” One player is nominated from each of the league's 32 teams. The winner will get a US$25,000 donation to the charity of his choice and two runners-up w
Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse addresses the rumour of the LA Lakers aiming to poach him from the Toronto Raptors and how important winning another title is to him. Full availability is on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.
Canada's two senior lacrosse leagues are asking a professional league based in the United States to loosen restrictions on its player contracts. A new provision in the Premier Lacrosse League's standard player contract states that a player competing in the American field lacrosse circuit may not engage in "non-PLL sponsored lacrosse, whether it's professional, semi-professional or recreational, indoor, or outdoor," during the season. The clause, obtained by The Canadian Press, states that this r
Chris Boucher wasn't a fan of Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal's take that the Toronto Raptors are in 'no man's land' after losing their playoff series to the Philadelphia 76ers. Listen to the full episode on the 'Hustle Play' podcast feed or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.
TORONTO — Aaron Judge homered and drove in three runs as the New York Yankees extended their winning streak to 11 games with a 9-1 rout of the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night. Judge went deep in the sixth inning and added a two-run double in New York's six-run seventh. Giancarlo Stanton tacked on a two-run shot in the ninth as the Yankees improved to an MLB-best 18-6 on the season. Toronto starter Alek Manoah threw six strong innings before the Yankees turned on the Blue Jays' bullpen. It was
HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — James Madison has canceled the remainder of its softball season as the school tries to cope with the suicide of one of its star players last week. Lauren Bernett, a sophomore catcher and cleanup hitter for the Dukes, died April 25 following a stellar weekend series against Drexel, for which she was named the Colonial Athletic Association's player of the week. The Medical Examiner for the Western District of Virginia ruled the death a suicide. “This was an extremely diffi
TORONTO — Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford has been suspended one game for boarding following an incident in Toronto's playoff-opening win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. Clifford was assessed a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct just seven minutes into Game 1 for a hit on Ross Colton. The Tampa forward was sent face-first into the glass, but escaped serious injury on the play. The NHL's department of player safety, which issued the suspension following a hearing with Clif
The Squamish word Chen Chen Stway means to hold each other and lift each other up. Tewanee Joseph said it also represents "the whole thrust" of Canada's Indigenous-led bid to bring the 2030 Olympics and Paralympics to B.C. Joseph, a member of the Squamish Nation, first heard the idea last summer at the ceremony where Marnie McBean, Canada's chef de mission for Tokyo 2020, was gifted the drum she carried everywhere at those Games. He was approached by Canadian Olympic Committee president Tricia S
CALGARY — Milan Lucic is fine with his broad shoulders employed as a public safety message. As the Flames kicked off their first-round playoff series with the Dallas Stars this week, traffic signs popped up on Calgary's main thoroughfares reading "If you shoulder check, so will Lucic! Go Flames." Lucic, an intimidating six-foot-three, 230-pound winger who crunches opposing players into the boards, was tickled when he saw the signs posted on social media. "I actually didn't see it in person," Luc
TORONTO — Matt Chapman homered and starter Yusei Kikuchi threw a season-high six innings as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated New York 2-1 on Wednesday night to end the Yankees' 11-game winning streak. Jordan Romano worked the ninth for his 12th save to help Toronto salvage the finale of the three-game series. The Blue Jays (16-10) have won 10 of their last 15 games. Joey Gallo hit a solo shot for New York's lone run. It was the Yankees' second loss in their last 15 games. New York, which leads the
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings raised the Stanley Cup for the second time in June 2014, punctuating a phenomenal three-year run in which the longtime NHL afterthoughts won 10 playoff series as one of the most tenacious teams in hockey. And then the Kings won just one playoff game in nearly eight years between that Cup title and Monday's series-opening victory in Edmonton. Getting to the pinnacle of the sport was a long, laborious process for a Second Six franchise that won one c
TORONTO — Linebacker Tyrell Richards was the first player taken in the CFL draft Tuesday night. The Montreal Alouettes selected the former Syracuse Orange star with the first overall selection. Montreal secured the No. 1 pick earlier Tuesday in a trade with Edmonton. The Elks received the rights to Canadian offensive lineman Carter O'Donnell — a native of Red Deer, Alta., currently with the NFL's Indianapolis Colts — and the fourth overall selection. Earlier on Tuesday, Montreal secured the nint
Special teams came to play for the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 1.
TORONTO — Blue Jays pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu will pitch Saturday for triple-A Buffalo as he works his way back from a stint on the injured list with forearm soreness. The South Korean was placed on the 10-day injury list April 17, one day after giving six hits and five earned runs in a 7-5 loss to Oakland. Ryu, who won 14 games for the Jays last season, is in the third year of a US$80-million, four-year contract with Toronto. Whether Ryu will need another rehab assignment will depend on Saturday, sa
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Carolina goalie Antti Raanta left the Hurricanes' playoff game against the Boston Bruins in the first period Wednesday night after David Pastrnak struck him in the head with a gloved hand. Raanta was playing the puck when Pastrnak skated in and hit Raanta in the helmet with his right glove as he went by. Raanta went down with blood coming from near his nose or mouth after the play in Game 2. Raanta was helped off and replaced by rookie Pyotr Kochetkov at the 7:47 mark. He ha
SEATTLE (AP) — For all the excitement and anticipation leading up to the first puck drop, the inaugural season for the Seattle Kraken ended up looking like nearly every other NHL expansion season from the past 30 years. The comparisons with the last expansion team, the Golden Knights, were inevitable and the high bar set by Vegas by winning the Western Conference in its first season almost ensured Seattle's first outing was going be disappointing at some level. Perhaps not this disappointing. Th