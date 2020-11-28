Comedian Jeff Dunham releases new holiday special
Comedian Jeff Dunham reacts to the Obamas producing comedy series on Trump transition.
Comedian Jeff Dunham reacts to the Obamas producing comedy series on Trump transition.
Tom Brady has been inconsistent for the past several games, raising questions on how the Buccaneers can keep him accountable to improve play calling and accuracy.
The game was initially supposed to be in prime time on Thanksgiving.
The Ravens announced four more players were put on the list, making it 12 for the week.
The Toronto Blue Jays might finally be inching closer to a new, state-of-the-art home.
Breaking News: Charles Barkley is a golfing champion.
The person in charge of the Washington Twitter account might have had a little too much fun with the team's Thanksgiving win over the Cowboys.
Some teams will play only two games before an NBA season with a record-short offseason turnaround.
The Padres outfielder was stabbed while approaching his car last month.
Raptors sign Alize Johnson, Yuta Watanabe, and Henry Ellenson to training camp deals.
On this week's pod, Will Lou and Josh Hart answer Raptors Twitter's most pressing questions.
prevailing against favoured opponents all year. Henry and Co. now face a Colts team who stand in their way of capturing the AFC South.
Champion ice-dancers Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir and Olympic champion swimmer Mark Tewksbury were among 114 athletes, artists, scholars and community leaders named to the Order of Canada.
The highest-ranked team in the Pac-12 is no longer unbeaten.
Ryan Day is among those at Ohio State who have tested positive for coronavirus.
The NFL still plans to play all of its games this weekend, though.
Iowa closed as a 28.5-point favorite against Southern and led by 30 with four seconds remaining.
The Irish moved to 9-0 with the win and are a game away from a spot in the ACC title game.
MONTREAL — The Montreal Impact have elected to hang on to some of the club's top talent, including striker Romell Quioto and goalkeeper Clement Diop, but may soon be parting ways with midfielder Bojan Krkic. The club announced Friday that it has exercised options for 10 players on its roster and opted not to pick up options for another four. Deals on five other players are set to expire at the end of 2020.“All of these decisions are about the financial and sporting sides, and we need to be better," Impact sporting director Olivier Renard said on a video call. “We need to make the jump.”Some of the options weren't picked because the club is looking to make space for new players, he added.“We have space to make movement and we will make that as soon as possible," Renard said.In addition to Quioto and Diop, Montreal is keeping goalies James Pantemis and Jonathan Sirois, defender Karifa Yao, midfielders Clement Bayiha, Mathiew Choiniere, Tomas Giraldo and Amar Sejdic, and forward Mason Toye. The club previously extended loans for defender Luis Binks and midfielder Lassi Lappalainen through 2021.The club did not exercise options on four players, including Krkic, midfielders Steeven Saba and Shamit Shome, and forward Anthony Jackson-Hamel. The decision doesn't necessarily mean Krkic won't wear an Impact jersey next season, however. Renard said the club is interested in bringing the 30-year-old Spanish midfielder back, but decided not to pick up his option "for many reasons." He said the Impact have made Krkic an offer, and the decision is now up to him.Krkic played in 17 regular-season games for Montreal this year, tallying four goals and two assists.Four other players will be out of contract at the end of December, including defenders Rod Fanni, Jukka Raitala and Jorge Corrales. A loan agreement for midfielder Orji Okwonkwo is also set to expire at the end of the year.Raitala, Montreal's captain, and Corrales will not return next season, Renard confirmed, but the club is still waiting to see if Fanni, 38, wants to continue playing professionally. The moves come after the Impact finished ninth in Major League Soccer's Eastern Conference (8-13-2). Montreal was eliminated from the post-season with a 2-1 loss to the New England Revolution in the play-in round. The Impact still have at least one game to play in 2020. The team is set to face Honduran club Olimpia in CONCACAF Champions League action on Dec. 15. Players who did not have their options picked up are not required by MLS to play in the game, but Renard said he is hopeful they will join anyway. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2020. The Canadian Press
The new-look Toronto Raptors will open their three-game NBA pre-season in Charlotte.The Raptors are on the road against the Hornets Dec. 12 and 14, and then face the Miami Heat in a "home" game on Dec. 18 to round out their three-game pre-season.Due to Canada's restrictions around COVID-19, the Raptors are playing their home games for at least part of the season at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. The Raptors made some key changes in recent days, signing New Zealand-born Aussie centre Aron Baynes after losing Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka in free agency. Other newcomers include rookie guards Malachi Flynn and Jalen Harris, who were selected No. 29 and 59 in the recent NBA draft. The regular season tips off Dec. 22. It will include just 72 games per team this season rather than 82, and the schedule is being released in two segments. The first half covering Dec. 22 to March 4 will be released in the coming days, while the second half — March 11 to May 16 — will be released toward the end of the first half. Releasing the schedule in two parts allows the league to reschedule any games postponed due to COVID-19. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2020.The Canadian Press
Enter code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout to save al things pets at Fanatics.