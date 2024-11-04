Colts vs. Vikings highlights Week 9
Watch highlights from the Week 9 matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and the Minnesota Vikings during the 2024 NFL season.
The Vikings broke a two-game losing streak. Darnold had three turnovers, yet the Colts couldn’t win, an outcome that will bring up questions over the Colts’ decision to bench Anthony Richardson.
Richardson was thrown into the fire as an NFL starter from Day 1 despite being a raw prospect. Would he and the Colts benefit from a QB change that allows him to develop from the bench?
The Rams, with Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua back, looked like a new team. The Vikings have to wonder what their next step is.
Not many QBs through the years were as inaccurate as Richardson has been this season.
