Colts vs. Jaguars highlights Week 5
Watch highlights from the Week 5 matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and the Jacksonville Jaguars during the 2024 NFL season.
It took a game-winning field goal, but the Jacksonville Jaguars are finally on the board.
Taylor has a high ankle sprain and will miss Sunday's matchup against Jacksonville, while Richardson is likely out with an oblique injury.
This week, Charles Robinson takes a look at the Colts' challenge with Richardson, as well as five throws that blew his mind, two incredible Jared Goff passing charts, and so much more.
Pederson didn't directly criticize quarterback Trevor Lawrence. But he was quick to deflect criticism when it was aimed at Jacksonville's play-calling.
Anthony Richardson left the game, came back, and was injured again.
What does Fields' near-comeback and season-best performance mean for his future as the team's starting quarterback?
The Chicago Bears missed two opportunities to tie their Week 3 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts before halftime in an eventual 21–16 defeat.
The Bills have been on an incredible hot streak to start this season.
Monday was a microcosm of two teams — and two careers — going in opposite directions.
Tyreek Hill was briefly detained by police outside of Hard Rock Stadium before their game against the Jaguars on Sunday morning.
The Browns seem willing to waste their season for their struggling quarterback.
Carolina had expected Young to be serviceable upon arrival as Williams has been this year for Chicago. It hasn't worked out that way, and Sunday laid it bare.
Collins added to his league-leading receiving tally with a 67-yard touchdown catch before leaving the game.
A magnificent back-and-forth AFC North battle hinged on some painful mistakes and some magnificent performances.
Rodgers' leg was bent awkwardly during the 23-16 loss to the Vikings in London, but he returned to the game without incident.
