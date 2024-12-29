Colts vs. Giants highlights Week 17
Watch highlights from the Week 17 matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and the New York Giants during the 2024 NFL season.
The Giants could be the first NFL team to finish 0-9 at home if they lose to the Colts in Week 17.
Dominate championship week with Sal Vetri's keys to a fantasy football victory in Week 17.
Here's a look at where things stand playoff-wise and what the draft order projects as we enter the last four games of Week 17.
RIchardson's play in Week 15 showed he still has a long way to go.
Several key players have us scratching our heads this week. Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts makes a call.
Denver overcame three Bo Nix interceptions and capitalized on unforced Colts mistakes in a critical game for the AFC playoff race.
Just how costly was Jonathan Taylor's goal-line fumble for fantasy football managers in Week 15? Kate Magdziuk dives into the data.
This is not the first time we've seen this in the NFL. In fact, it's not the first time we saw it on Sunday. Yet somehow, it still keeps happening.
Indianapolis keeps its playoff hopes alive with a tough comeback win over New England.
The Giants don't have the inside track for the first pick of the draft anymore.
Philadelphia might still have plenty to play for in Week 18 — with Barkley in striking distance of Eric Dickerson's single-season NFL rushing record.
Shedeur Sanders apparently knows where he's going. Do the Giants?
Michael Penix Jr. has a rookie season to finish and a wedding to plan.
The Trojans got a Week 1 win over LSU and beat Texas A&M in the Las Vegas Bowl.
BYU threw three interceptions and still won 36-14.
The Rams win the title if three of the Bills, Browns, Vikings, Commanders or Niners win this week.
The Chargers will be a wild-card team in the AFC bracket.
Beck underwent surgery to repair the UCL in his right elbow this week after injuring it during the SEC title game.
AFC and NFC playoff spots are on the line throughout the day as the postseason picture continues to clear up with the season winding down.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 17.