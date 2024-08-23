Colts vs. Bengals highlights Preseason Week 3
Watch highlights from the Indianapolis Colts vs. the Cincinnati Bengals in the Preseason Week 3 game.
Anthony Richardson had a nice TD drive and a bad INT on Thursday.
Williams gave the Bears home fans what they wanted to see, eventually.
Caleb Williams didn't play long but made an impression.
Durability is a concern with Richardson, but the upside of a run game with him and Jonathan Taylor is tantalizing. It's a tricky balancing act the Colts know they must manage.
