Colt Keith's walk drives in a run

Associated Press

Jordan Spieth got elbowed back into the fairway on the 16th hole Friday, and still missed the cut in his hometown tournament. Spieth's wayward drive at the 495-yard par 4 went well right into the trees before suddenly rolling back into the fairway. After getting to his ball in the fairway 223 yards from the hole, Spieth took out another ball that he signed and walked over to the spectator who had a significant welt just above his right elbow.