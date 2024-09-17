Colt Keith's two-run home run (13)
Colt Keith brings the Tigers within one with a two-run home run to right-center field
Anthony Richardson had a nice TD drive and a bad INT on Thursday.
A.J. Brown was downgraded to out for Monday night's game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Tyler Van Dyke went down on the first drive of Wisconsin's loss to Alabama on Saturday afternoon.
Isiah Pacheco has a fractured bone in his calf and will miss at least four weeks.
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur told reporters that center Josh Myers vomited on the ball during a second-quarter play, preventing quarterback Malik Willis from making a throw.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don recaps all the action from Week 2's Sunday action.
Pittsburgh isn't scoring many points, but the Steelers are 2-0.
Scott Pianowski breaks down Week 2's fantasy highs and lows, including issuing a mea culpa when it comes to the surprisingly impressive Saints.
Nearly 30% of users in Yahoo Sports survivor pools picked the Ravens to beat the Raiders on Sunday afternoon.
Justin Jefferson, who hauled in a wild 97-yard touchdown catch in the first half, left the game early with a quad injury.
Who should be feeling worse right now, Florida or Florida State fans? Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to more disappointing performances for the Seminoles and Gators in their Week 3 Overreaction. They also praise the Group of 5, dissect a frustrating game for Georgia, and fight for Travis Hunter's Heisman case.
After falling behind 17-0 to South Carolina, No. 16 LSU came back for a 36-33 win at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia.
Puka Nacua could be out until nearly midseason.
Just six players have better Heisman odds at BetMGM after Week 3.
Shedeur Sanders threw four touchdowns.
Tiger Woods announced on social media that he underwent surgery on his back to relieve nerve impingement.
Gerrit Cole's struggles against Rafael Devers continued with the New York Yankees pitcher intentionally walking the Boston Red Sox slugger with the bases empty.
Rising's right hand hit a cooler on the Baylor sideline.
We almost had a major upset on Saturday.
Payton Thorne threw four interceptions in the Tigers' Week 2 loss to Cal.