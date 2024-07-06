Colt Keith's second monstrous homer (7)
Colt Keith leaves the yard again in the top of the 5th inning to give the Tigers a 4-0 lead
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros discuss the United States Men’s National Team crashing out of the Copa America, Argentina advancing after an epic shootout with Ecuador and Spain knocking out Germany in the Euro’s.
Coco Gauff advances to Wimbledon's fourth round for the third time, defeating Britain's Sonay Kartal in straight sets.
The Yankees have lost 13 of their last 17.
We're halfway through the MLB season, which means it's a perfect time to look ahead to how the upcoming free agent class is shaping up.
The Bucs had a nice surprise after Tom Brady retired. But is that success repeatable?
"He's OK, but that bounced right into his belly ... Oh, no. Not on the belly."
In an extra-long episode of No Cap Room, Jake and Dan discuss LeBron returning to the Lakers, Klay Thompson signing with the Mavericks, the Lauri Markkanen trade rumors and more.
The July 4, 1923, heavyweight title fight between Jack Dempsey and Tommy Gibbons in Shelby, Montana, stands out as one of the most economically disastrous events in boxing history.
JJ Redick is a first time head coach, but he'll have plenty of experience backing him up.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss the Cubs possibly being in trouble this season, the problem with the Mariners' offense, James Wood making his debut, remembering Orlando Cepeda and Pirates super fan Saxboy joins the show.
Despite slugging 27 home runs this season, Shohei Ohtani won't be participating in the 2024 Home Run Derby.
Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston led the fan vote portion, followed by A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart and Angel Reese.
The offseason version of Hard Knocks kicked off on Tuesday night with the New York Giants.
The Lions should be a good team, and that matters to the MVP race.
Walker retires at 34 years old after 14 professional seasons, and will become a member of the Charlotte Hornets coaching staff.
Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson ushered in the NBA's 3-point era as the greatest shooting backcourt in basketball history.
Dick Vitale underwent surgery to remove cancerous lymph nodes on Tuesday morning.
Oklahoma and Texas officially became members of the SEC on Monday.
In today's edition: USMNT crashes out, the dawn of a new college sports era, Noah Lyles seeks four golds, and more.
The Vikings solved a QB question with J.J. McCarthy.