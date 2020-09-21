Colors of Vermont Fall Foliage Captured in Drone Footage

Photographer John Rowe captured drone footage of fall colors at Norton Pond, Vermont, sharing the results on YouTube on September 18.

Rowe, a local photographer who posts under the name NEK Flyer on YouTube, has captured the changing of the seasons in previous years and the array of colors on show in 2020 is just as impressive.

Vermont.com said on September 17 the stage was “set for a beautiful foliage season as early fall color begins to emerge across Vermont’s higher elevations and low-lying wetland areas where crimson swamp maples are already showing color.” Credit: NEK Flyer via Storyful