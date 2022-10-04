Colorful Seadragons Take Different Approaches to Feeding

A diver swimming off the Mornington Peninsula near Melbourne captured colorful footage of weedy seadragons feeding on shrimp at the bottom of the sea.

Jules Casey’s footage shows a colorful specimen gently swaying its leaf-like body as it snaps up the prey, with another nearby.

Casey posted the video on Instagram, with the caption: “Two very different styles of catching their mysis shrimp… the first dragon is laying sideways to feed while the other chooses the more common upright position.”

“It’s like one is laying on the couch to eat, while the other eats at the dining table,” she jokingly added.

Casey frequently posts footage of what she sees below the waves at Port Phillip Bay to her OneBreathDiver Instagram account, where she has over 120,000 followers.

