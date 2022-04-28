Colorful murals spice up Baghdad streets

STORY: Putting the final touches on a mural depicting a well-known Iraqi poet, artist Wijdan al-Majid said her works both aimed at beautifying the capital and increasing people's knowledge of personalities that marked Iraqi society.

With their bright and warm colors, the murals include portraits of painters and poets.

"Before, we were doing exhibitions and we had an impact on artists, on students. But now, we can have an impact on everyone, on society as a whole", Majid said.

In the framework of this initiative by the mayor of Baghdad to beautify the city, Majid said she already completed about 15 murals in Baghdad. Each takes her about four days to complete, she said.