Colorful Hot Air Balloons Dot the Sky at Albuquerque Festival

Hot air balloons filled the sky during the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in New Mexico as the city welcomed the event’s return for nine days in October after it was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This footage, filmed by Dan Heron of Circa and posted on the first three days of the festival, shows the spectacle.

According to the event’s website, 588 balloons were registered to participate in the fiesta, which will run until October 10. Credit: Dan Heron/Circa via Storyful

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories