Colorado's Feltner has skull fracture, concussion from line drive

The Canadian Press

Matt Chapman came sliding across the plate, touching off a wild celebration in Toronto after the Blue Jays completed a three-game sweep of Atlanta. It was yet another moment of excellence for the AL East, which could be headed to a historic season. The Blue Jays are in third place in the division, but after their walk-off win over the Braves on Sunday, they also have the sixth-best record in all of baseball. All five AL East teams are above .500. The team in last place — the Boston Red Sox — is