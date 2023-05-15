Colorado's Feltner has skull fracture, concussion from line drive
Colorado pitcher Ryan Feltner has a skull fracture and concussion after getting hit by a line drive off the bat of Philadelphia’s Nick Castellanos.
DENVER (AP) — Colorado Rockies pitcher Ryan Feltner was to spend the night in the hospital after being struck in the head by a line drive in the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday. “He's under observation at a local hospital,” Colorado manager Bud Black said after the Phillies' 7-4 win. “He's undergoing a litany of exams and tests. We'll know more in the morning.” Nick Castellanos lined a 1-0 slider back to the mound at 92.7 mph. The ball went off the back right side of
Harper and Bird were both ejected from the game.
Bo Bichette singled home the tiebreaking run in the seventh inning and finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Atlanta Braves 5-2 Saturday. The Blue Jays won their second straight over the Braves, handing Atlanta its first series loss on the road this season. The Braves had won six straight series away from home to start the year before coming north to Canada.
TORONTO (AP) — Danny Jansen hit a two-run single in the ninth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied to beat the Atlanta Braves 6-5 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep. With Toronto trailing 5-4, Vladimir Guerrero thought he tied the game to begin the ninth, pumping his fist as he watched his deep drive to right, but Guerrero was held to a single when the ball hit the wall. The Blue Jays loaded the bases with two outs before Jansen singled to left field off Raisel Iglesias (1-1), driving
DENVER (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper was ejected for charging Colorado’s dugout, and Kyle Freeland dominated for six innings on his 30th birthday in the Rockies’ 4-0 win Sunday. Harper appeared to respond to Colorado reliever Jake Bird, who clapped a hand against his glove and said something in the direction of the Philadelphia dugout after the last out of the top of the seventh. Harper was initially restrained by Rockies catcher Elias Díaz, then Phillies third base coach Dusty
TORONTO — Danny Jansen’s walk-off two-run single to left field in the ninth inning gave the Toronto Blue Jays a 6-5 win and series sweep against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday. Down a run, the Blue Jays loaded the bases in the ninth inning. Jansen’s smash between third and short scored Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Matt Chapman. The Blue Jays (24-16) won for the 12th time in 15 home games in 2023, this time before a Mother's Day crowd of 40,895 at Rogers Centre. The Braves (25-15) smacked three homers
BOSTON (AP) — NHL player Garnet Hathaway just settled into his seat in a luxury box behind home plate, getting ready to enjoy a Sunday night game at Fenway Park between the Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals when a foul ball off the bat of Boston’s Justin Turner came sailing back at him in the first inning. So, what did the 31-year-old forward do? He stood up, reached with both hands and made the clean grab. Hathaway played for the Bruins this season after being acquired from Washington at the trad
Matt Chapman came sliding across the plate, touching off a wild celebration in Toronto after the Blue Jays completed a three-game sweep of Atlanta. It was yet another moment of excellence for the AL East, which could be headed to a historic season. The Blue Jays are in third place in the division, but after their walk-off win over the Braves on Sunday, they also have the sixth-best record in all of baseball. All five AL East teams are above .500. The team in last place — the Boston Red Sox — is
PHOENIX (AP) — Long before David Peralta was a veteran outfielder for the Los Angeles Dodgers, he was an 18-year-old kid from Venezuela who didn't speak much English playing minor league baseball in Johnson City, Tennessee. To call it culture shock would be quite the understatement. “Even little things, like going to the grocery store, were a challenge,” Peralta said. “That's why it was so great to have TeriAnn helping.” TeriAnn Reynolds and her family were part of a little-known but vital piece
PHOENIX (AP) — Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drove home Christian Walker with a looping double down the left-field line in the ninth inning, leading the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 2-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Sunday. The Diamondbacks won three of four in the series and improved to 23-18 this season. The pitchers' duel featured just seven hits — four for the D-backs and three for the Giants. Walker started the game-winning rally with a walk against Giants reliever Tyler Rogers (0-3). Gurriel
NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge hit a pair of two-run homers, Anthony Volpe broke Joe DiMaggio’s Yankees record for consecutive stolen bases at the start of a career and New York rallied from a six-run deficit and beat the Tampa Bay Rays 9-8 on Saturday. Judge found his stroke following an injured list stint caused by a sore hip and hit his first homers since April 19 for his 29th career multihomer game. Volpe is 13 for 13 in steal attempts, one more than DiMaggio from the start of his career until
Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper was ejected for charging Colorado's dugout, and Kyle Freeland dominated for six innings on his 30th birthday in the Rockies' 4-0 win Sunday. Harper appeared to respond to Colorado reliever Jake Bird, who clapped a hand against his glove and said something toward the Philadelphia dugout after the last out of the top of the seventh. "I understand getting fired up for an inning and stuff like that, but once you make it about a team or make it about yourself and the other team, that’s when I’ve kind of got a problem with it.”
Six-run leads with All-Star aces on the mound don't mean what they used to. Less than a week after watching Tampa Bay rally to victory from a 6-0, fifth-inning deficit against Gerrit Cole, the Yankees found themselves trailing Shane McClanahan by the same margin on Saturday. Aaron Judge hit a pair of two-run homers, Anthony Volpe sparked the Yankees by breaking Joe DiMaggio’s team record for consecutive stolen bases at the start of a career and New York topped the Rays 9-8.