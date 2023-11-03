Colorado weather: What to expect this weekend
The mild and dry weather pattern will stick with us through the weekend with highs staying above average for early November- in the low to mid 60s. In fact, we will be closer to 70 degrees on Sunday.
As the US gears up for a winter heavily influenced by the first strong El Niño in years, scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have released maps that offer insight into where snow could pile up.
The viral video, seen more than 5 million times, was posted by @peterandmarie, a Ugandan man and Canadian woman who document their love and life in both countries.
This weather pattern occurs every two to seven years
"At first, I thought maybe he was collecting them to take somewhere for some sort of study."
The creature is one of the largest fish in the world, according to experts.
Alligator hunters caught it at a wildlife refuge.
Post-tropical storm Fiona may be in the rear-view mirror but it's still on the front burner for Nova Scotia Power.The company is stuck with a $24.6-million bill that it says is threatening its profits.This week Nova Scotia Power asked regulators for permission to collect $24.6 million in Fiona-related operating costs — like meals, travel and overtime — from ratepayers over an unspecified period of time.It is the first time the company has asked the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board (UARB) to
As climate change drives heavier rainfalls, some cities are turning to a natural solution where green spaces act as sponges that soak up excess rain.
After the Colombian drug lord died in a shootout, four hippos remained at his private zoo. Now several dozen of them are out of control.
Local farmers say the cacti now compete for critical resources, jeopardising community lands, wildlife reserves and livestock ranches.
CALGARY — Canadian pipeline giant Enbridge Inc. has signed a deal to purchase seven existing renewable natural gas facilities in Texas and Arkansas for US$1.2 billion. The acquisition of the facilities from Texas-based Morrow Renewables establishes Enbridge as one of the largest transporters of renewable natural gas by volume in North America, the Calgary-based company said Friday. Renewable natural gas, often called RNG, refers to non-fossil-fuel-based renewable energy created from organic wast
There are believed to be less than 500 Sumatran tigers left in the wild.
The ‘akikiki, a small, gray bird native to Hawaii, could go extinct within months.
Payments of up to 100,000 euro are available to businesses under the Government’s schemes.
Storm Ciaran brought rain and strong winds to Jersey, England, on Wednesday, November 1.The Jersey Met Office issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for the area on Wednesday night.The UK Met Office forecasted that “thunder showers” would affect Jersey on Thursday afternoon.This footage shows heavy rain falling on Jersey on Wednesday night. Credit: Niamh Dorney via Storyful
Mass Russian air raids struck infrastructure and civilian targets across Ukraine overnight causing widespread damage, but no reported casualties.
Some stray or feral cats will never be indoor pets, but there are ways you can help take care of them.
One of modern climate science’s pioneers is warning that the world isn’t just steadily warming but is dangerously accelerating, according to a study that some other scientists call a bit overheated. The work from former NASA top scientist James Hansen, who since leaving the space agency has become a prominent protester against the use of fossil fuels, which cause climate change, illustrates a recently surfaced division among scientists about whether global warming has kicked into a new and even
The threat of flooding from Storm Ciaran remains high with schools shut and people being told to stay at home as the UK feels the after-effects of its devastating 100mph winds.
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A strong earthquake shook northwestern Nepal districts just before midnight Friday, and officials said at least 54 people were dead and dozens more injured as rescuers searched mountain villages. Officials said early Saturday that the toll was expected to rise, noting that communications were cut off with many places. The quake, which hit when many people already were asleep in their homes, was felt in India’s capital, New Delhi, more than 800 kilomters (500 miles) away.