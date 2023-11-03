Colorado weather: What to expect this weekend

CBC

Post-tropical storm Fiona may be in the rear-view mirror but it's still on the front burner for Nova Scotia Power.The company is stuck with a $24.6-million bill that it says is threatening its profits.This week Nova Scotia Power asked regulators for permission to collect $24.6 million in Fiona-related operating costs — like meals, travel and overtime — from ratepayers over an unspecified period of time.It is the first time the company has asked the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board (UARB) to