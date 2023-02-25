Colorado veterinary clinic home to new, non-invasive cancer screening technology
Advanced Veterinary Care of Greenwood Village is one of two Colorado clinics using a new technology that makes cancer screenings less invasive.
After serving as a Brigadier in the British Army for 30 years, Tom Ogilvie-Graham, 62, now manages an ophthalmic organisation, the European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons (ESCRS), which has raised nearly €3 million in equipment and medical supplies in order to aid the Ukraine war effort.
A Canadian woman is going viral on TikTok for sharing her experience with the healthcare system while dealing with a "mental health crisis."
Sir Rod Stewart has reduced a hospital’s waiting list for scans by 10 per cent after covering the cost of a mobile unit for a day.
Ann Ramirez Dudas was 48 when she was diagnosed with congestive heart failure. She would need a new heart, but first, surgeons removed a brain tumor.
The Food Network star shares three kids with her husband Steph Curry.
A Naegleria fowleri infection is fatal in 97% of cases, and happens when the organism travels up into the brain.
British toddlers are breaking records. Pause, however, before you break out the celebratory cake, crisps and fizzy pop. Analysis of children’s diets across eight different countries has concluded that our under-5s consume the most ultra-processed foods (UPFs). In fact, these products constitute nearly two thirds of their average energy intake.
Here’s how likely the risk is after getting COVID-19, based on the study.
The most common norovirus symptoms include diarrhea and vomiting. The stomach bug usually lasts between one to three days.
A look at diabetes, the difference between Type 1 and Type 2, and how to prevent the disease.
The companies are seeking approval of the updated vaccine both as a primary course and a booster dose for individuals 12 years of age and above. Advisers to the FDA in January had unanimously voted in favor of using the same coronavirus strain for the initial COVID-19 vaccine doses and the boosters to simplify the vaccination regimen in the United States. If the application is approved, individuals will be able to receive the Omicron-adapted vaccine for their primary dose, rather than using the original vaccine for the primary course before having access to the bivalent vaccine, the company said.
The outbreak has caused one death and five reports of vision loss.
Levels continue to rise in England, Wales and Scotland, though the trend is uncertain Northern Ireland.
Patient numbers have jumped 11% in the latest week.
Mike Pence and other GOP presidential candidates are already staking out anti-abortion positions that polling shows would be unpopular.
Letby, 33, is accused of trying to murder Child M on the afternoon of April 9 2016.
Nurse Lucy Letby is accused of adding artificial insulin to a bag of intravenous liquid the infant was receiving at the Countess of Chester Hospital.
Drinking from the metal tumbler is said to cause suction around the mouth, which can result in "smoker's wrinkles."
Sir Rod Stewart has told Sky News he backs pay rises for nurses and junior doctors while warning against a move towards a US-style healthcare system. The singer paid for members of the public to have scans at a mobile scanning unit at The Princess Alexandra Hospital in Essex today, which he pledged to do during a Sky News phone-in about the state of the NHS last month. The government is currently holding talks with nursing unions around pay and conditions.