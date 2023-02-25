Colorado veterinary clinic home to new, non-invasive cancer screening technology

Reuters

The companies are seeking approval of the updated vaccine both as a primary course and a booster dose for individuals 12 years of age and above. Advisers to the FDA in January had unanimously voted in favor of using the same coronavirus strain for the initial COVID-19 vaccine doses and the boosters to simplify the vaccination regimen in the United States. If the application is approved, individuals will be able to receive the Omicron-adapted vaccine for their primary dose, rather than using the original vaccine for the primary course before having access to the bivalent vaccine, the company said.